Saint John police find body of man in woods

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a suspicious death after finding the body of a man in the woods on Thursday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a report of human remains found in a wooded area off King William Road around 7:08 p.m. Officers identified the body as an unnamed 52-year-old man from Saint John.

An autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. Police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

