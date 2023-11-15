Scammers using N.S., N.B. casino images, logos in online campaign

If you're tempted to test your luck through an online gaming site that shows up on your social media pages, you're advised not to - even if it looks very familiar and local.

Scammers have been using images and logos from both Casino Nova Scotia and Casino New Brunswick as part of a deceptive campaign aimed at getting personal and banking details.

In a statement to CTV News, Great Canadian Entertainment - which owns both casinos - confirms the scam, widely shared on Facebook and Instagram.

"We can confirm that these ads are fake," said Chuck Keeling, Great Canadian Entertainment's executive vice president, stakeholder engagement and community and social responsibility.

The company posted warnings about the issue on its website earlier this month

The ads feature actual photos of the casino logos, along with debit and credit card icons.

The word "sponsored" is also used under the heading.

A scam is targeting Casino Nova Scotia and Casino New Brunswick. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Bruce Frisko)After being contacted by CTV News, Nova Scotia's Department of Cyber Security and Digital Solutions said it had alerted police.

"The ad you’ve shared is related to a recent Meta ad scam from an account posing as Casino NS," said communications advisor Geoff Tobin.

"We have informed the Casino of the concern, as well as local law enforcement. Casino Nova Scotia does not offer an online gaming application. Our casino operator, and its parent company Great Canadian Entertainment, are aware of a deceptive Instagram and Facebook promotion using its name and logo and are currently investigating the issue.

"The scam falsely promises exclusive bonuses and access to casino promotions to individuals who download an alleged Casino Nova Scotia app."

“Nova Scotians are urged to be vigilant about guarding their personal details and financial information online, and to inspect ads closely for inconsistencies, errors, or signs that they’re from unofficial social media accounts. We also encourage Nova Scotians to report ads such as these using the social media platform’s tools for reporting scams," the statement from Great Canadian Entertainment said.

Great Canadian urged users to report the ads through social media option, accessible via the three dots at the top right corner, or contacting the company directly through its website.