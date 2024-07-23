Search for missing N.S. elderly man suspended

The search for 80-year-old Richard Mahoney, who was last seen in Baddeck, N.S. last week, has been suspended.

According to an RCMP news release, Mahoney was last spotted on Jessica Wong Lane on July 18. Ten ground and search teams have looked through Baddeck and Sydney to find Mahoney, covering more than 100 kilometres of trails, roads, and shorelines, and involving an estimated 2,000 volunteer hours.

The search was suspended on Sunday night, but the RCMP says it may be reactivated if more information becomes available.

Police say there is no indication of criminality at this time.

Mahoney is described as standing five-foot-eight and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and a dark bruise on his right elbow. He could be wearing moccasin-style shoes, dark-coloured shorts and a white-and-blue plaid or checkered shirt.

Anyone with information on Mahoney is asked to call police at 902-295-2350, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

