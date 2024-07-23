Search for missing N.S. elderly man suspended
The search for 80-year-old Richard Mahoney, who was last seen in Baddeck, N.S. last week, has been suspended.
According to an RCMP news release, Mahoney was last spotted on Jessica Wong Lane on July 18. Ten ground and search teams have looked through Baddeck and Sydney to find Mahoney, covering more than 100 kilometres of trails, roads, and shorelines, and involving an estimated 2,000 volunteer hours.
The search was suspended on Sunday night, but the RCMP says it may be reactivated if more information becomes available.
Police say there is no indication of criminality at this time.
Mahoney is described as standing five-foot-eight and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and a dark bruise on his right elbow. He could be wearing moccasin-style shoes, dark-coloured shorts and a white-and-blue plaid or checkered shirt.
Anyone with information on Mahoney is asked to call police at 902-295-2350, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.
Olympic Committee apologizes after New Zealand accuses Canada women's soccer team of spying on their practices
The Canadian Olympic Committee offered a 'heartfelt' apology to New Zealand Football Tuesday after the New Zealand women's club accused the Canadian women's team of spying on them during a training session.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate
Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, scientists say
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded, breaking global temperatures dating back to 1940, according to preliminary data from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
'Bigger than just the record': Football fan eyes world record for quickest visit to all CFL stadiums
A CFL super fan is two-thirds of the way into his record-breaking attempt to visit all nine stadiums in the Canadian Football League in 15 days.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
'Stars are aligning' for Bank of Canada rate cut: economists
The Bank of Canada is expected to deliver a dose of interest rate relief Wednesday when economists and market watchers predict the central bank will cut its overnight lending rate.
