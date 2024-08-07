Second entangled right whale spotted in Gulf of Lawrence
For the second time in a week, a survey team has spotted an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), a Canadian Whale Institute/New England Aquarium survey team spotted the entangled whale – later determined to be 21-year-old male Neptune – east of the Acadian Peninsula on Aug. 3.
A team saw another whale named Dropcloth entangled in the Gulf on July 27.
The DFO says it did not find either whale during a subsequent flight, but they will continue to monitor the situation.
“We do not yet know the type of gear that the whale is entangled in or where the gear came from,” the release says. “Identification of the gear type and its origin are typically only confirmed after investigation and when gear is removed from an animal, when possible.”
There are currently 356 North Atlantic right whales left, according to Oceana Canada.
