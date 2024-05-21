Shots fired in Dartmouth, N.S., under investigation

ATLANTIC
    Two recent reports of shots fired in Dartmouth, N.S., are under investigation.

    According to a Halifax Regional Police news release, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the Fader Street area around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday. They found an unoccupied vehicle on the road which had been struck and evidence of gunfire.

    There were no reported injuries. Witnesses spotted a black compact-style car – possibly a Kia Forte or Hyundai Elantra – leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

    The release says police responded to reported gunfire in the Booth and Fader streets area around 10:15 p.m. on Monday. Officers did not find evidence of discharged firearms and there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

    Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

