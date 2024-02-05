Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
Cape Breton got some of the worst of it over the weekend, with some spots potentially receiving upwards of 80 centimetres of snow. On Sunday, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a state of local emergency to address the snowfall in the area.
“Residents are directed to shelter in place and advised to clear snow from their home’s entryways, walkways and driveway to facilitate home access,” a news release from the municipality read. “Residents should also remove snow from ventilation points at your home.
“Do not travel. Roadways are being cleared for emergency response and travel of essential workers. The process is slow and plows require several passes to deal with the significant accumulation.”
The municipality noted city hall and municipal services will be closed Monday. Transit Cape Breton will also not be operational.
BYELECTION POSTPONED
In a news release, Elections PEI said the ordinary polling day for the District 19 byelection will be postponed Monday due to the storm. It will instead happen from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We want voters to exercise their right to vote, but in a safe manner," said Tim Garrity, CEO of Elections PEI, in the release. "We also keep in mind the safety of our election workers."
WEATHER WARNINGS
According to Environment Canada, winter storm warnings are still in effect for many parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. There are also blowing snow advisories for Kings, Lunenburg, and Queens counties in Nova Scotia.
OUTAGES
Nova Scotia Power’s outage map reported 174 outages impacting 7,339 customers as of 9 a.m. Monday while Maritime Electric noted 81 customers in the dark in Prince Edward Island.
NB Power only reported seven outages.
CLOSURES
Health PEI says surgeries, procedures and clinics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be cancelled until 11 a.m., while the administrative office in Charlottetown will be closed until noon.
The City of Charlottetown said in a social media post city hall and administrative offices will be closed until noon on Monday. The provincial P.E.I. government also noted civil services will delay opening until noon.
Nova Scotia provincial government offices in Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness, Guysborough, Victoria and Richmond counties, along with offices in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will be closed Monday.
Offices in Halifax, Hants County, Colchester County and Cumberland County will be closed until at least noon.
Airports in Halifax, Moncton and Charlottetown are advising passengers to check with airlines about the status of their flights.
The Kings Transit Authority, which services the Kings, Annapolis and Digby counties, announced it will be closed on Monday.
The Confederation Bridge’s website said the structure is currently closed to all traffic.
Marine Atlantic said the 11:45 a.m. ferry trips between Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., are cancelled.
Nova Scotia courthouses in Pictou, Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury and Sydney will be closed Monday.
PARKING BANS
The Halifax Regional Municipality is extending its overnight winter parking ban in both Zone 1 — Central and Zone 2 — Non-Central for Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Vehicles are not allowed to park on municipal streets during the hours of the ban.
