Some N.S. government mail available for pickup amid Canada Post strike

Nova Scotia residents will be able to pick up some essential provincial government mail every Saturday amid the ongoing Canada Post strike.

The provincial government says people who have received a call about their items can pick them up from Access Nova Scotia centres on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The available items are limited to:

seniors care grant cheques

heating assistance rebate program cheques

long-term care reassessment forms

maintenance enforcement program cheques

property tax rebate for seniors payments

People who receive cheques through the Department of Community Services are told to contact their caseworkers directly.

The Antigonish Access Nova Scotia centre will not offer the pickup service this Saturday as it is moving to a new location. It will reopen on Monday at 68 Sears Ross Road.

The province says it will not be collecting or delivering:

federal government GST/HST rebate cheques

passport applications

holiday cards or gifts

power bills

The Canada Post strike officially began on Nov. 15.

