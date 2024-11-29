Some N.S. government mail available for pickup amid Canada Post strike

ATLANTIC
    A stack of Nova Scotia letters is pictured. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia) A stack of Nova Scotia letters is pictured. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia)
    Nova Scotia residents will be able to pick up some essential provincial government mail every Saturday amid the ongoing Canada Post strike.

    The provincial government says people who have received a call about their items can pick them up from Access Nova Scotia centres on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The available items are limited to:

    • seniors care grant cheques
    • heating assistance rebate program cheques
    • long-term care reassessment forms
    • maintenance enforcement program cheques
    • property tax rebate for seniors payments

    People who receive cheques through the Department of Community Services are told to contact their caseworkers directly.

    The Antigonish Access Nova Scotia centre will not offer the pickup service this Saturday as it is moving to a new location. It will reopen on Monday at 68 Sears Ross Road.

    The province says it will not be collecting or delivering:

    • federal government GST/HST rebate cheques
    • passport applications
    • holiday cards or gifts
    • power bills

    The Canada Post strike officially began on Nov. 15.

