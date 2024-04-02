ATLANTIC
    Sportfishing season open in Nova Scotia

    Sportfishing returned to Nova Scotia on April 1, 2024. (Source: Twitter/Nova Scotia Government) Sportfishing returned to Nova Scotia on April 1, 2024. (Source: Twitter/Nova Scotia Government)
    Anglers can dust off their reels and rods; sportfishing season is back in Nova Scotia.

    According to a news release the provincial government, the season started on Monday and it involves 22 barrier-free sites with flat fishing pads, seats and rails, and accessible parking.

    “Being outside with rod and reel in hand is a fun way to explore our province,” said Kent Smith, minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, in the release. “Through barrier-free fishing sites, Nova Scotians with mobility issues or other disabilities have an opportunity to experience sportfishing with friends and family members.”

    Sportfishers can buy licences online and from vendors. Fishers are also asked to report invasive species.

    The release says more than 70,000 people sportfish in Nova Scotia annually, bringing in roughly $70 million to the provincial economy.

