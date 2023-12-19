Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Islands Consolidated, St. Mary’s Bay Academy, and Drumlin Heights Consolidated are all closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Brooklyn District Elementary, Annapolis West Education Centre, Champlain Elementary, Clark Rutherford Memorial, Dr. Arthur Hines, Port Williams Elementary, Somerset and District Elementary, Three Mile Plains District, West Hants Middle, and Wolfville School are all closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: Greenfield Elementary and West Northfield Elementary are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Musquodoboit Rural High is closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Amherst Regional, Bible Hill Consolidated, Cobequid Consolidated, Cobequid Educational Centre, EB Chandler, Frank H Academy, North Nova Education Centre, Northumberland Regional, River Hebert River, Salt Spring Elementary, Spring Street Elementary, Thorburn Consolidated, Trenton Middle, Upper Stewiacke Elementary, Valley Elementary, Wallace Elementary, and the Central Office are all closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Richmond County and East Antigonish Education Centre are closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone North School District: Rexton Elementary, Bonar Law, Eleanor W. Graham Middle, North and South Esk Regional Elementary, and North and South Esk Regional High.
- Anglophone West School District: Saint Mary’s Academy, John Caldwell School, Hartland Community School, Meduxnekeag Consolidated, and Keswick Ridge School are all open today; all other schools in the district are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: Hammond River Valley Elementary, Fundy Shores School, Belleisle Elementary, Belleisle Regional High, Back Bay Elementary, Black’s Harbour Elementary, Campobello Island Consolidated, Deer Island Community School, Fundy Middle High, and Grand Manan Community School are all closed.
- Anglophone East School District: Bessborough School, Hillcrest School, Maplehurst Middle, Shediac Cape School, Caledonia Regional High, Hillsborough Elementary, Petitcodiac Regional, and Riverside Consolidated are all closed.
- District scolaire francophone Nord-Est: Marie-Esther School in Shippigan is closed.
- District scolaire francophone Nord-Ouest: St. Quentin and Kedgwick area schools are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
There are no reported school closures.
