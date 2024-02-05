Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

ATLANTIC
    • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education schools in Digby County are closed.
    • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
    • South Shore Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
    • Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
    • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
    • Strait Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
    • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
    • CSAP schools in the metro area and North cluster are closed.
    • Acadia University is closed.
    • Dalhousie University: Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
    • Saint Mary’s University is closed.
    • Mount Saint Vincent University is closed.
    • NSCAD is closed.
    • St. Francis Xavier University is closed.
    • Cape Breton University is closed.
    • Most NSCC campuses are closed.

    New Brunswick

    • Anglophone North School District: Schools in Rexton (Rexton Elementary, Eleanor W. Graham and Bonar Law) and Harcourt School are closed. Miramichi, Bathurst, Dalhousie, and Campbellton area schools will be open.
    • All Anglophone East School District schools are closed.
    • Several Francophone South School District schools are closed.
    • Francophone Northeast School District schools in the Acadian Peninsula are closed.
    • Mount Allison University campus will be closed.
    • Moncton University campus will be closed until noon Monday.

    Prince Edward Island

    • Schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
    • Schools in the French Language School Board are closed.

