Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Nova Scotia
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education schools in Digby County are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- CSAP schools in the metro area and North cluster are closed.
- Acadia University is closed.
- Dalhousie University: Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
- Saint Mary’s University is closed.
- Mount Saint Vincent University is closed.
- NSCAD is closed.
- St. Francis Xavier University is closed.
- Cape Breton University is closed.
- Most NSCC campuses are closed.
New Brunswick
- Anglophone North School District: Schools in Rexton (Rexton Elementary, Eleanor W. Graham and Bonar Law) and Harcourt School are closed. Miramichi, Bathurst, Dalhousie, and Campbellton area schools will be open.
- All Anglophone East School District schools are closed.
- Several Francophone South School District schools are closed.
- Francophone Northeast School District schools in the Acadian Peninsula are closed.
- Mount Allison University campus will be closed.
- Moncton University campus will be closed until noon Monday.
Prince Edward Island
- Schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
- Schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
A Grammy snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Long-held belief busted that infections, like those from COVID, directly cause neurological damage
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Police in London, Ont., will be providing an update Monday afternoon on the charges of sexual assault laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves goes on trial for sexual assault after a year in a Spanish jail
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Zelenskyy signals a shakeup of Ukraine's military leadership is imminent at a critical point in war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is thinking about dismissing the country's top military officer as part of a broader leadership shakeup, a possibility that has shocked the nation fighting a war to end Russia's invasion and also worried Ukraine's Western allies.
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Toronto
Two-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Hamilton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the downtown core early Monday morning that left a man in his 60s dead and two others injured.
Here's when Toronto will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
-
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Calgary
Police seek information, video of southeast Calgary shooting
Calgary police are looking for public tips about a shooting in the southeast community of Highfield on Saturday.
-
Alberta NDP leadership race underway, with a new leader set to be announced June 22
The Alberta NDP leadership race officially gets underway Feb. 5, after Rachel Notley announced she is stepping down in January.
Montreal
-
Colorectal cancer screenings now more easily accessible to Quebecers
The Quebec Health Ministry says colorectal cancer screenings will now be more easily available at selected points of service across the province.
-
Quebec breastfeeding resource a 'life-saver' for many new mothers
Since its founding almost 40 years ago, Fédération Nourri-Source has trained nearly 700 breastfeeding support volunteers across nine regions of Quebec -- as well as a few francophone areas of the Yukon and Winnipeg.
Edmonton
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa to open new provincial office
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today where she is set to open a new provincial office.
-
'We won't accept': Hundreds spend weekend protesting new UCP policies aimed at trans youth
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
Valley Line LRT work set to begin on Stony Plain Road in Westmount
Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.
Northern Ontario
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Suspected impaired driving in North Bay area highway crash
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver in a single-vehicle crash sustained serious, life-altering injuries 40 kilometres north of North Bay on Sunday afternoon.
-
Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
London
Town of Aylmer shows up to support family of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide
Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for an Aylmer, Ont. family who are grieving after the loss of their daughter Tanya Wiebe earlier this week an in apparent murder-suicide.
-
-
Road reopens after hydro pole struck during on Sunday
Wellington Road at Frank Place has reopened following a crash that took out a hydro pole.
Winnipeg
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
'It's convenient': Winnipeg airport now offers complimentary cellphone lot
Picking up your family and friends from the Winnipeg airport just got a whole lot easier.
-
Manitoba city to see 9% property tax increase
Property taxes are going up by more than nine per cent in Brandon.
Ottawa
Ottawa man says he got a red light ticket for turning right
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
-
55 fines issued in eastern Ontario over the weekend, here’s what OPP wants you to know
The Ontario Provincial Police issued a total of 55 tickets during a traffic campaign east of Ottawa over the weekend, -- in a bid to curve bad driving habits in eastern Ontario.
Saskatoon
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Former Saskatoon Air Cadet shared child porn over Snapchat, judge rules
A former Saskatoon Air Cadet was convicted for distributing child pornography last month for sharing nude photos of a fellow cadet over Snapchat.
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
Vancouver
Metro Vancouver traffic: Highway crossing fully open after fix to support pier 'deficiency'
All lanes of a crossing over Highway 99 are open again after a "deficiency" in one of the support piers was addressed.
-
Advocates question plan to trap, study coyotes in Vancouver parks
A quiet plan to trap and study coyotes in Stanley Park and Pacific Spirit Park has a wildlife protection charity calling for a rethink.
-
As emergency calls to encampments jump dramatically, Abbotsford calls for more housing and detox beds
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the Riverside Road and Gladys Avenue corridors almost 4,700 times in 2023, an increase of 73 per cent over the previous year.
Regina
'There is no safe use': Sask. government defends decision to restrict harm reduction measures
The Government of Saskatchewan is defending its decision to restrict funding for several harm reduction measures last month.
-
-
'Something everyone should try': Hide tanning work done at Regina's Frost Festival
One of the many events taking place at this year’s Frist Festival in Regina was hide tanning.
Vancouver Island
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
NDP MLAs banned from some B.C. mosques after 'crappy' land comment from minister
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
-
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.