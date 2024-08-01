Halifax police investigate suspicious fire
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from police, officers attended the residence on Lahey Road around 3:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.
Investigators believe the fire started on the exterior of the building.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat warnings blanket the country ahead of the August long weekend
Heat warnings are raised in pockets across the country headed into this August long weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
DEVELOPING 17-year-old suspect in U.K. dance class stabbings named in court
A 17-year-old boy charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder for the stabbings at a dance class in northwest England was named in court on Thursday as Axel Rudakubana.
Who is the Turkish shooter who went viral at the 2024 Olympics?
Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral on social media for his seemingly casual attitude while shooting his way to a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics.
Nearly half of dementia cases could be avoided or delayed by tackling 14 risk factors
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
Cinnamon recall and warnings south of the border prompt monitoring in Canada
In the wake of U.S. warnings about ground cinnamon products, Canada says it is monitoring the situation and doesn't believe any products are affected in the country.
Mohammed Deif, Hamas military leader who eluded Israel for decades, is claimed to be dead
The Israeli military said Thursday that it has confirmed that the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July. The announcement comes a day after an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital killed Hamas’ top political leader.
Donald Trump falsely suggests Kamala Harris misled voters about her race
Donald Trump falsely suggested Kamala Harris had misled voters about her race as the former president appeared before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago Wednesday in an interview that quickly turned hostile.
Canadian military encounters Chinese research vessel in Arctic, warns competitors are 'probing' infrastructure
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario developer coalition asks governments for tax breaks to pass on to homebuyers
A coalition of Ontario developers has written to three levels of government to ask for a reduction in taxes on new housing, saying it will pass on those savings dollar for dollar to homebuyers.
-
One man dead after motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 427 off-ramp in Toronto
One man has died after his motorcycle crashed on a Highway 427 off-ramp overnight.
-
Video shows man with bicycle firing gun into the air in downtown Hamilton parking lot
Hamilton police have released video footage that shows a man shooting a gun into the air while walking through a downtown parking lot over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Fate of two Alberta men charged with murder-conspiracy at Coutts in the hands of jury
The jury in the conspiracy to commit murder trial of two men related to the border protest in Coutts, Alta., will continue its deliberations into their guilt or innocence today.
-
Calgary-based Cenovus reports second quarter earnings of $1 billion, debt target hit
Cenovus Energy Inc. says it will be returning "substantially" more money to shareholders in upcoming quarters after achieving its debt reduction target.
-
More money for less: Green Line LRT approval reaction remains mixed
Calgary city council has approved a revised Green Line LRT that is shorter and will cost much more.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Weather collapses event tent, killing 1, injuring several in Alta.
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Jasper latest: Fire behaviour increasing with hotter weather
The Jasper wildfire remained out of control and fire behaviour was increasing on Wednesday as the weather got hotter.
-
Say 'high' to weed delivery in Alberta
You can now order your weed and your munchies on the same app.
Montreal
-
Roberge addresses concerns about new health-care rules affecting English community
Quebec's French language minister tried to allay concerns about the health-care network Wednesday, insisting the anglophone community won't need to prove they're eligible to receive care in English.
-
Hydro-Quebec says it was defrauded of more than $450,000, police investigating
Hydro-Quebec confirmed that a police investigation is underway after it was defrauded of almost half a million dollars earlier this month.
-
Montreal swimmer Ilya Kharun wins bronze in men's 200m butterfly
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Ottawa
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK New mortgage rules kick in today. What is changing?
As of Aug. 1, buyers purchasing newly-built homes will now have 30 years to pay off a mortgage instead of 25. The change was announced in April's federal budget as a measure to help tackle the housing crisis.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Hot and humid airmass to make it feel like 40 in Ottawa today and Friday
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning a "heat event" will continue through Friday and possibly into the weekend. It's expected to feel like 40 with the humidex in Ottawa.
London
-
OPP confirm one person has died after being pulled from Lake Huron near Goderich pier
Huron OPP were on the beach in Goderich this afternoon following reports of an unconscious person in the water near the pier.
-
Two senior officials with Pride London have resigned
The announcements come a little more than a week after this year's Pride London festival wrapped up — concluding with the annual pride parade last Sunday.
-
London’s homeless encampment strategy facing criticism just a month after council’s endorsement
A month after city council placed new restrictions on the location of homeless encampments, the effectiveness of the changes is being questioned by stakeholders in the Old East Village (OEV).
Barrie
-
Man busted for property crimes, guns and drugs in Meaford
A Meaford man faces more than a dozen charges after a rash of thefts in the small town west of Collingwood.
-
Two Midland women face a slew of charges
Two women face multiple charges after pulled over by Midland police.
-
Search ends for missing senior from Midland
The search for a missing elderly man from Midland Ont., has ended.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury pedestrian, 92, struck and killed by debris from downtown crash
A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed by flying debris from a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
-
Police charge Sudbury driver severely injured in Hwy. 69 crash
An 18-year-old from Greater Sudbury who was seriously injured in a Highway 69 crash July 2 has been charged with careless driving.
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Kitchener
-
Ont. monument to Estonian soldiers questioned over Nazi connection
Concerns have been raised about the names on a Second World War monument at an Estonian summer camp in Elora, Ont.
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Canada needs to rebuild its reputation after drone spying scandal, says former player
Helen Stoumbos, a former member of Canadian women’s soccer team, worries about the long-term perception of her sport.
Windsor
-
Teen dies due to drowning in Lakeshore
A 16 year old from Tilbury has been pronounced dead after OPP received reports of a person in distress in Lake St. Clair.
-
Canada's Kylie Masse, women's relay team advance in Olympic swimming
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse advanced to the semifinals of the women's 200-metre backstroke with the second-fastest time in the heats.
-
Onramps reopen following collisions on EC Row Expressway
Multiple collisions have been reported along the EC Row Expressway in the areas of Central Avenue and Walker Road.
Winnipeg
-
Former Birchwood Terrace tenants able to get belongings left behind after evacuation
Nearly three months after they were forced out of their home, former Birchwood Terrace tenants are being allowed back in this week to get the belongings they had to leave behind.
-
Manitoba to spray for mosquitoes in Winkler, 'evidence' of West Nile infection
The province is going to start spraying for mosquitoes in the City of Winkler as there is evidence of mosquitoes being infected with the West Nile virus.
-
Assiniboine Park wants city to find new home for 10 Commandments monument
The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is asking the city to find a new home for a religious monument engraved with the 10 Commandments over concerns it could make the park less welcoming.
Regina
-
'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
-
Sask. RCMP seizes 14 guns, explosive device in drug and kidnapping investigation
One man from Yorkton, a man from Ontario and another from Quebec are all facing several charges following an investigation into drug trafficking and kidnapping in the Yorkton area where a man was found severely injured and confined in a barn.
-
Two killed after motorcycle collides with cow on Sask. highway
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a cow on Highway 35 near Hendon, Sask. Tuesday night, RCMP say.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s scary': Quiet Sask. village rocked after family dog shot and killed in apparent random attack
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.
-
'This is concerning': Sask. privacy watchdog cautions health authority over use of 'do not hire lists'
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner is taking aim at the province’s health authority over the use of "do not hire lists" among its recruiters.
-
Potential CPCK, CN railway strike is a 'huge concern' for Saskatchewan farmers
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
Vancouver
-
'It's horrific': Evacuees get first look at devastation from wildfire in small B.C. community
Residents of a small B.C. community hit hard by a wildfire are beginning to get a first-hand look at the devastation left behind.
-
Evacuation orders, flood warnings issued after landslide blocks B.C.'s Chilcotin River
A landslide in B.C.'s Central Interior blocked a major tributary of the Fraser River overnight Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders, flood warnings and an emergency alert on Wednesday.
-
'Makes you feel as if you're not valued as a person': Blind protesters target Cactus Club Café
Blind protesters, accompanied by their guide dogs, demonstrated outside a Vancouver Cactus Club Café on Wednesday, demanding better treatment from the restaurant chain.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian military encounters Chinese research vessel in Arctic, warns competitors are 'probing' infrastructure
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
-
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
-
'It's horrific': Evacuees get first look at devastation from wildfire in small B.C. community
Residents of a small B.C. community hit hard by a wildfire are beginning to get a first-hand look at the devastation left behind.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.