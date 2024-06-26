Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP

A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.

According to an RCMP news release, school administration contacted police about “inappropriate contact” with a student by a teacher on June 25. The school placed the teacher on leave on June 18.

The investigation indicates the teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a student multiple times and sent explicit photos to that student and at least one other between May and June.

Nicole MacLeod, 36, was charged with:

sexual assault

luring a child

sexual interference

invitation to sexual touching

sexual exploitation

making sexually explicit material available to a child

MacLeod was released on conditions and will appear in court on Sept. 4.

Anyone who may be a survivor can contact police at 902-893-6820.

