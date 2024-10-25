'The power of nostalgia': N.B. archivist creates highway time machine
It’s like going back in time.
The Provincial Archives of New Brunswick (PANB) has uploaded dozens of dashboard camera videos from the 1970s to their YouTube channel.
They are highway survey videos from the Department of Transportation to determine the state of the roads.
PANB archivist Rob Gemmell has been painstakingly transferring old film to digital files.
“I was born in 1982, so this all pre-dates me, so anything before me is pretty interesting,” said Gemmell.
Since 1994, 367 reels of 166mm film have been sitting on the shelf in Fredericton.
Now, 30 years later, Gemmell has begun to show New Brunswickers a glimpse into their past.
Provincial Archives of New Brunswick has uploaded dozens of dashboard camera videos from the 1970s to their YouTube channel. (Source: PANB)
He wanted to start sooner, but the technology wasn’t quite where he wanted it to be.
“It was a project I wanted to work on, but it was just one of those things, we just didn’t have the means to present it in a way that I thought it should have been presented,” he said.
Gemmell has uploaded 35 videos to the PANB YouTube channel so far with more to come as soon as next week.
He tries to transfer a handful of films to video each week, but he does have other work responsibilities.
“It would be nice to be able to just spend all day digitizing these and uploading them every day but there’s a balance,” said Gemmell.
He knew people would be fascinated and is well aware there are a lot of Facebook groups that share historical photos and video.
“The power of nostalgia comes into play as well for those who lived through the moment,” he said.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Explosions heard in Iran, Syria as Middle East braces for Israeli retaliation
Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria's capital early on Saturday, state media in both countries said, the possible start of an awaited response by Israel to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1.
BREAKING Scotiabank users report issues with mobile login, online banking
Scotiabank users are reporting issues with mobile login and online banking, according to third-party website downdetector.ca.
'Get away from your inner circle': Liberal MP 'shocked' PM didn't take more time to reflect on calls to resign
Longtime Liberal MP Wayne Long says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should give more weight to the views of his backbenchers in determining his future leading the Party, rather than relying on those in his immediate orbit.
Mother who beat and starved her 5-year-old son to death sentenced to over 50 years in prison
A New Hampshire woman was sentenced Friday to 53 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs before his 19-pound body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
An abrupt goodbye to a guerilla goldfish aquarium beneath a leaky Brooklyn fire hydrant
A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky fire hydrant has been paved over, to the dismay of neighbors who turned the area into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine.
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
'I did everything I could': Canada Post driver recounts helping save woman from fiery Tesla crash
Canada Post driver Rick Harper recounts how he and others help save a woman from a Tesla that caught fire after crashing into a guardrail on Lake Shore Boulevard.
'The power of nostalgia': N.B. archivist creates highway time machine
The Provincial Archives of New Brunswick (PANB) has uploaded dozens of dashboard camera videos from the 1970s to their YouTube channel.
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'I did everything I could': Canada Post driver recounts helping save woman from fiery Tesla crash
Canada Post driver Rick Harper recounts how he and others help save a woman from a Tesla that caught fire after crashing into a guardrail on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
Second suspect sought in shooting death of 37-year-old Brampton man: Toronto police
Police say they are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Brampton man who was shot to death in Toronto last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Scotiabank users report issues with mobile login, online banking
Scotiabank users are reporting issues with mobile login and online banking, according to third-party website downdetector.ca.
Calgary
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Man who died in Calgary police custody was properly cared for: ASIRT report
An investigation into the death of a man in Calgary police custody earlier this month has concluded that officers did not contribute to his death and that he was cared for properly.
-
North Deerfoot Trail construction project complete, but more work to come
A section of construction work along Deerfoot Trail is now complete, but Calgarians can expect more work to continue on the busy roadway over the next few years.
Edmonton
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
-
The City of Edmonton hires lobbyists to pressure the province. Calgary doesn’t bother
Although Edmonton City Hall is a stone’s throw from the Alberta Legislature, Oil City feels the need to hire a third party to get its voice heard by the UCP government.
-
Looking forward to 'making a difference': Edmonton Police recruits graduate
Forty-eight new Edmonton police recruits graduated Friday. Class 160 is one of the largest classes EPS has had.
Montreal
-
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec's social services minister says he's outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.
-
Minors charged after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Two minors were in court Friday to face charges after four teenagers were stabbed outside a Montreal high school.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Explosions heard in Iran, Syria as Middle East braces for Israeli retaliation
Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria's capital early on Saturday, state media in both countries said, the possible start of an awaited response by Israel to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nova Scotia teen charged in connection with threats against eastern Ontario Catholic high school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 14-year-old boy from Bridgewater, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with threats made against a Catholic high school in eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
-
One person found dead in Perth, Ont., OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
London
-
Overdoses due to substance distributed for free prompts warning from London police
London police have issued a warning to the public following an increased number of overdoses in the area of Queens Avenue and Adelaide Street North.
-
Two suspects wanted in assault and stolen vehicle investigation
On Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m., a man and woman entered a business in the area of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North.
-
Worlds collide: Why encampments may be setting up closer to residential neighbourhoods
A new staff report calls for homeless encampments to be allowed even closer to residential neighbourhoods, reducing the buffer zone from 100 metres to 25 metres.
Barrie
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
-
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
-
Dozens of dead birds found along Georgian Bay shorelines
Residents are reporting troubling scenes along a stretch of Georgian Bay’s shoreline, where several dead birds have been found.
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
-
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
-
New annual funding aims to improve Indigenous learning in Ontario
The federal government is spending a significant amount of money to improve Indigenous student learning across Ontario.
Kitchener
-
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
Windsor
-
breaking
breaking Windsor police investigating suspicious death
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
-
'They were very special to us': Harrow school memorializes students and mother tragically killed
A Harrow school is memorializing two students and their mother, who were tragically killed in June.
-
Weekend Preview: Halloween edition Oct. 25-27
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of spooktacular events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
-
Repairs to The Forks historic rail bridge could cost $10M
Repairs to the historic 110-year-old rail bridge at The Forks could come with a multi-million dollar price tag.
-
Mechanical condition of car not a factor in crash that killed 59-year-old man: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are providing an update to a crash on Highway 1 that killed one person on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
Sask. police watchdog sent to Fort Qu'Appelle after medical incident following RCMP arrest
The police watchdog group Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was deployed to Fort Qu'Appelle after a person went into medical distress while in custody on Friday.
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.
-
Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
Vancouver
-
Condo owners looking to cash in on Taylor Swift mania in Vancouver
The countdown to the arrival of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is on, with three dates planned in Vancouver this December - and some condo owners are looking to cash in on the fan frenzy.
-
Man swings golf club at others in video of fight on Burnaby course
Video has surfaced on social media of a fight on a Burnaby golf course earlier this month, wherein a man appears to strike a fellow golfer with his club.
-
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
Vancouver Island
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
-
Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run near Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a man southeast of the city Thursday evening.
-
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.