Thousands to gather in Saint John for city’s first official powwow this weekend

The first traditional powwow to ever be held in Saint John, N.B., is expected to bring thousands of people together this weekend.

Menahqesk Pow Wow 2024 will take place on Saturday and Sunday at TD Station.

Menahkwesk is the area’s traditional Wolastoqey name.

“This is going to be a great opportunity to highlight our styles in such a wonderful way to share with the community, to share with everybody,” says Possesom Paul, CEO of Double Curve Media, which is organizing the gathering. “We’re bringing over 300 dancers from across the region and we’re expecting it possibly could even go over that number.”

A market featuring more than 40 Indigenous craft and food vendors will open at 10 a.m. on both days, with the grand entry beginning at 1 p.m.

Paul says discussions about hosting a powwow in Saint John began late last year.

“The most integral part to this is that’s it’s our format of gathering, and we’re gathering with everyone,” says Paul. “This is what you would expect if you came into our communities,”

About 2.6 per cent of the city’s population, or roughly 3,300 residents, identify as Indigenous.

“This is going to be a huge boon for them, but also for identity within the city,” says Paul. “It’s on traditional Wolastoqey territory. We’ve been here since time immemorial. To be able to participate and say, ‘Hey, we’re here too and we’re part of this fabric of tapestry that makes up the city of Saint John,’ is huge. It’s a great opportunity.”

This is the 13th and last powwow to be held in New Brunswick this year.

“We’re the last one on the trail so it’s really exciting to be the finale,” said Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John. “This is a real opportunity for education, but it’s through the venue of fun.”

