Three new accessibility services launch at Halifax's airport

Travellers heading through Atlantic Canada's largest airport will be able to access new tools for their journey.

The Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) has launched three new accessibility programs and services in an effort to remove barriers. They include Hearing Loops, the Aira app, and the Sunflower Program.

"By having these services and programs here it will help remove barriers to travel and ensure everyone has an accessible, enjoyable experience when they're coming through the airport," said Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Leah Batstone.

She said the Sunflower Program is already offered at many airports.

"Essentially, it's an identification program where participants wear a sunflower lanyard or pin or other symbol with an image of a sunflower on it as a way to discreetly identify that they need a little additional support, perhaps because they have a hidden disability or some other concern that requires a bit more support," said Batstone.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport now offers the Sunflower Program. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

People living in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or Prince Edward Island who wish to participate can request a free lanyard or pin through the Halifax Stanfield website.

An option for visually-impaired travellers is the Aira app. Batstone said this app typically costs money, but is offered free to travellers who need it at the airport -- all they need to do is download it.

"It connects the user with a trained professional who can help guide them through the facility over the phone, almost like a FaceTime situation, and so the person who is visually impaired can hold up their phone and the person on the other end will see what's in front of them and guide them through the space."

She said travellers will received a notification if an airport offers this service.

The Aira app is pictured. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)Additionally, for those who are hearing-impaired, Halifax Stanfield will now offer Hearing Loops, which have been installed at all check-in counters, gate counters, ground transportation, and volunteer booths.

"The hearing loops are a technology that allows people with a hearing aid or cochlear implant that's compatible with a hearing loop, to receive enhanced audio through the technology," said Batstone. "We also have phones installed next to the hearing loops that people who maybe don't have compatible hearing aids or cochlear implants, they can also just pick up the phone and be able to hear enhanced audio."

HIAA said more accessibility services will be introduced at the airport by 2026 as part of the airport's Accessibility Plan.

