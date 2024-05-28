Tidal energy opportunities remain untapped in Nova Scotia: industry players
For years, there's been talk and great interest in exploring tidal energy opportunities in Nova Scotia.
Known as Canada’s “Ocean Playground,” the province has long been eyed as a potential leader in developing the marine energy sector.
But industry players say there's no clear regulatory path to developing the tidal energy sector and getting beyond the research stage and into commercial development.
"We need to learn by doing and so we need devices deployed so that we can study for interactions in the marine environment and continue those conversations with other users in the Bay of Fundy,” said Lindsay Bennett, executive director with the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy.
The first floating platform device that generated tidal energy for the power grid in Nova Scotia is no longer afloat
The U.K.-based company Sustainable Marine Energy ceased operations in Nova Scotia in 2023, voluntarily closing its Canadian operations and filing for bankruptcy, citing regulatory issues.
The former CEO Jason Hayman told the Natural Resources and Economic Development committee they were unable to get authorization from the federal government to drop other tidal energy devices in the water and their investors didn't see a future where only one device could be approved at time.
"What’s critical right now is that a developer accesses that path and can move from one device to multiple devices,” said Elisa Obermann, executive director with Marine Renewables Canada. “We need go get more devices in the water."
A federal task force on Tidal Energy in the Bay of Fundy issued a final report in February.
There’s hope it leads to a clearer regulatory path for the industry as there's fear the tidal energy opportunities will dry up and investors will go elsewhere.
"We can't have a year go by without any kind of progress on that implementation,” said Obermann.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect fish, habitats and other species at risk.
The industry claims there's been no documented incidents of fish or mammal collisions with tidal devices but more rigorous testing is needed.
To date more than $200 million has been spent on trying to develop the tidal energy sector in Nova Scotia, according the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
'It was hell': Israeli mother held hostage with her children describes 51 days in captivity
Hagar Brodutch, her three children and four-year-old neighbour were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from their home in Kfar Aza, Israel on Oct. 7 and held for 51 days. They were released in November, but Brodutch says her thoughts are never far from those still being held in Gaza.
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
BREAKING Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
'It's his vacation too': Jimmy the baby goat joins 2-week road trip across Canada
After Jimmy the baby goat was shunned by his mother, a New Brunswick man took the kid on a two-week road trip across Canada.
The double-level airplane seat is back. This time, there’s a first-class version
It’s the airplane seat design that launched a thousand memes and kickstarted a media storm. And now the double-level seat is back – only this time, with a twist.
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Records detail Brampton councillor's standoff with city over derelict property
A derelict property connected to a Brampton city councillor racked up $12,500 in fines in dozens of penalty notices over several months as city officials warned it was becoming a haven for rats and a homeless encampment, records obtained by CTV News show.
-
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
-
Ontario court dismisses MPP Sarah Jama's request for review of censure
An Ontario court has dismissed a request by MPP Sarah Jama for a judicial review of her censure from the legislature.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Someone in the Calgary area just won $1,000 a day for life -- or $7 million
A Daily Grand ticket bought in the Calgary area is going to bring a lot of joy to the purchaser.
-
Overhaul needed?: Canadians calling for change as airline study takes off
Many Canadians say they’re hoping for “sweeping changes” following news Canada’s Competition Bureau will be studying the country’s airline industry.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government limits debate on contentious bills, drawing Opposition anger
Alberta’s UCP government is limiting legislature debate time to pass four controversial bills, a tactic the Opposition New Democrats say runs roughshod over the democratic process.
-
NEW
NEW Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
-
District plans, or 15-minute cities, being discussed at city council this week
Dozens of Edmontonians are scheduled to voice their opinions about the city's district plans at city hall this week.
Montreal
-
Thin blue line no more; Montreal police update dress code, release new patch for fallen colleagues
Montreal police (SPVM) officers will soon not be permitted to wear the controversial 'thin blue line' badge as part of their uniform. Those who want to honour colleagues that died in the line of service will now wear a new SPVM-specific badge with the phrase 'Tombe(e)s mais jamais oublie(e)s' (Fallen but never forgotten).
-
Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal
Residents west of Montreal recounted on Tuesday the moment when a tornado tore through their communities, taking only a few seconds to rip apart homes, vehicles and farm buildings.
-
Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal
Montreal's annual Tour de l’Ile and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
-
Almonte, Ont. hospital to introduce paid parking
One of the last hospitals in the Ottawa region to offer free on-site parking is getting ready to ditch the luxury.
London
-
OPP launch homicide investigation into Middlesex County death
Police say they are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead at a residence in Middlesex Centre.
-
Crown asks jury to convict parents in disturbing child abuse case
Crown attorney Heather Donkers wasted little time in her closing arguments, telling the jury to convict a mother and father on all charges.
-
Sentencing hearing for man in hit and run crash that severely injured teen cyclist
After being found guilty nine months ago, the sentencing hearing got underway for a London, Ont. man involved in a horrible hit and run, which left a teenager suffering life-altering injuries.
Barrie
-
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
-
Police arrest suspect involved in the IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
-
Retired Ont. teacher guilty of paying for sex with teen handed conditional sentence
A retired history teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021 has been handed a 12-month conditional sentence, including house arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
First Nation legislator makes history at Queen's Park with speech in Oji-Cree
After decades of being told his first language should be forgotten, Sol Mamakwa stood on the floor of the Ontario legislature about to make history.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Kitchener
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph, Ont. conservation area
A dog, starving and covered in human waste, was found abandoned Sunday in the public washroom of a Guelph, Ont. conservation area.
-
Fire officials warn about increase in lithium-ion battery fires
Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everything from cars to cellphones. But experts warn they're dangerous if not used - and charged - properly.
-
Patients moved, appointments cancelled after fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital
Fire broke out at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, and while no one was hurt, appointments were cancelled and some patients had to be moved to other hospitals.
Windsor
-
Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
-
LaSalle grandpa wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A LaSalle grandfather already has plans for his big $350,000 lotto win.
-
Windsor bylaw officers grapple with surge in complaints over dirty yards and messy alleys
Complaints over messy lawns and alleys are growing at such a rate that bylaw enforcement officers are struggling to keep up with the call volume, according to data provided by one city official.
Winnipeg
-
'I was in shock': Grocery store owners' vehicle burned in act of arson caught on camera
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
With questions being raised about equalization payments to the provinces, Manitoba is seeking predictability, with room for increases, from federal parties when it comes to all federal transfers.
-
'I spent years worrying': New data shows debt climbing in Canada, Manitobans struggling to pay money back
More Canadians are seeing their credit card debt climb higher according to new data from a credit reporting agency, and Manitobans particularly have been feeling the effects.
Regina
-
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
-
Sask. NDP calls for independent investigation into allegations of harassment, firearms
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is calling for an independent investigation into allegations made by Legislative Speaker Randy Weekes, alleging harassment and intimidation from government MLAs.
-
Dubois inquest hears from police, witnesses on day two
An inquest into the 2015 death of Haven Dubois continued on with various experts and witnesses sharing their testimony Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Humboldt Broncos families fight to keep Saskatchewan government named in lawsuit
Lawyers for several Humboldt Broncos families were in court Tuesday fighting a bid by the government of Saskatchewan to have it removed as a defendant in a lawsuit over the deadly bus crash in 2018.
-
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
-
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
Vancouver
-
Second witness takes stand in B.C. manslaughter trial as husband's lawyers silent
The lawyers for a Langley man accused of killing and dismembering his wife’s remains had no questions as the prosecution’s first witness wrapped up his expert testimony, and have so far raised no objections as another witness takes the stand.
-
Vancouver woman's lawsuit alleges she was mistakenly bitten, dragged by police dog
In late June 2022, Erin McLeod was walking home from work when she made the fateful decision to sit on the steps of Grandview Elementary School in Vancouver, with her back to the street.
-
Horse euthanized after injury at Hastings Racecourse
A racehorse was euthanized after suffering an injury during a race at Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
-
Dozens of people smuggled in freight trains across B.C. border into U.S., officials say
Authorities in the United States have arrested two men accused of using freight trains to smuggle dozens of people out of British Columbia and into the U.S. in what officials described as an 'extremely dangerous' criminal conspiracy.
-
Firing over Facebook posts was justified, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. company was justified in firing a worker who posted disparaging comments about her employer and its clients to Facebook, the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.