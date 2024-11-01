Tourism industry says 2024 was a strong year for Maritimes

As the cruise ship season draws to a close, the Maritime tourism industry says 2024 was a strong year across Atlantic Canada.

Tourism Nova Scotia says there has been a strong recovery in tourism since the pandemic.

“Tourism Nova Scotia currently has tourism statistics up to July 2024. So far this year, the province has welcomed just over one-million visitors, which is about the same as last year,” says Afton Doubleday, a director of outreach with Tourism Nova Scotia.

Kevin Toth, chair of Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia, also says this was a good year for tourism.

“It started off a bit slower but as summer progressed, bookings picked up,” says Toth. "I don't think we are at our 2019 levels, which we were aiming for this year. I think most operators got pretty close, but I don't think anyone is really eclipsing those levels.”

The cruise ship traffic helped these numbers.

Lori MacLean, senior communications manager with Halifax Port Authority, says they had a successful season.

"The season ends on Sunday, Nov. 3, and the last cruise ships will be leaving that day and that will be for the season to end as expected (with) 201 vessels this year to Halifax,” says MacLean

The Port of Halifax expects around 300,000 visitors by the end of this season.

Nicole MacAulay, manager of cruise Port of Sydney development, says they had a record year with 117 cruise ships carrying about 210,000 visitors. This is quite a jump from the 110 cruise ships last year with 172,000 passengers.

Mike Cochrane, Port Charlottetown CEO, says they saw 94 ships carrying around 152,000 visitors.

Saint John wraps up their cruise ship season Monday. Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence with Port Saint John, says they had 74 cruise ships this year with roughly 163,000 visitors.

Toth says tourism is one of the leading drivers in GDP not only in Nova Scotia, but Canada as well.

“Our industry contributes more to the GDP than forestry, fisheries, agriculture combined. We represent, as I said, 10 per cent of the GDP,” says Toth.

Kevin Toth notes tourism this year did not reach historic levels seen prior to the pandemic, but it did experience high numbers, particularly during the fall, which bodes well for 2025.