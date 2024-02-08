Two additional micro-shelters coming to Lower Sackville, N.S.
Two more micro-shelters are being added to the six already in place at the Beacon House Shelter in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Following that, 19 Pallet homes will also be available for people currently living in tents.
“Our target is still to try and have some level of occupancy within the next couple weeks. Things are going well that way,” says Beacon House board member Jim Gunn.
Gunn says assessments and interviews are now being done with people in encampments around the city to see who will have access to one of the 19 Pallet shelters.
“Generally, it’s who would be responsible enough to be part of this community to be respectful and aware of the importance of living in the community,” Gunn says.
Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau says there is still plenty of shelter space available for those who don't get into the Pallet homes.
“Our goal is always to work with our service providers to understand where there are opportunities to move people in. We have space available right now. My understanding is that in the encampments that have been de-designated, there’s about 55 people and we have the space to support those individuals,” says Boudreau.
That includes the Forum complex that, until the weekend storm, had been operating below capacity.
“Yesterday there were actually 70 individuals at the Forum,” Boudreau says.
And there's room for more. The minister says there's enough space there now for 93 people.
“What I would say is that our department has been very focussed on providing supports, places for people to stay, and we’ve come up with a number of different options,” he says.
