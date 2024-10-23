Two teens charged for allegedly assaulting man in Sydney, N.S.

Two teenage girls are facing assault charges after an alleged incident in Sydney, N.S., on Monday.

Cape Breton Regional Police says they responded to a report from a motorist who sais they saw two people pushing around a third person near the Welton and Maple streets intersection around 4:30 p.m. A man later reported being a victim of assault in that location.

Officers identified two people allegedly involved in the assault and arrested them on Tuesday night.

A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl are both charged with assault. The 14-year-old is also facing a charge of assault with a weapon while the 15-year-old was charged with mischief for allegedly damaging some of the man’s belongings.

The teens will appear in court on Nov. 6.

