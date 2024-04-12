Video of deer stuck on N.B. road prompts response from Dieppe

A social media video of deer trying to cross a road in Dieppe, N.B., has prompted a response from the city.

In the video, several deer try to cross a road, only to bump into a fenced-off construction site. The animals then dart back and forth on the road.

In a statement on social media, the City of Dieppe said they were “touched by the video” of the deer trying to cross Dieppe Boulevard and they are working to “implement all possible solutions” to reconcile municipal growth with respect for wildlife.

“Our tree bylaw, the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada, calls for the conservation or planting of natural strips along the edges of new constructions,” the statement reads. “Dieppe is fortunate to be located in the heart of nature, which is what gives it its charm, and we invite you to remain vigilant and not to approach or feed wild animals.”

