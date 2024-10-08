Visual artist creates mural along Nova Scotia highway

People who drive down the Bedford Highway in Nova Scotia will see Kalkidan Assefa’s handiwork in bright, bold colours.

Assefa, better known as drippin soul, recently painted a mural along the highway. Assefa, a visual artist based out of Ottawa, has garnered a following for his large-scale public paintings.

“My work is mostly community-based,” he said. “I’m really dedicated to revitalizing spaces and empowering people and giving them a platform through visual art.”

Assefa is in Halifax for the “Still Tho: Aesthetic Survival in Hip Hop’s Visual Art” exhibit as the Mount Saint Vincent University Art Gallery. The showcase, which highlights Canadian artists who shaped hip hop culture, is part of the Prismatic Festival and will be open until Nov. 23.

Assefa, who has created murals across the country, tries to make each piece unique to its neighbourhood.

“It’s an honour when you get an opportunity to paint somebody’s space, so I try to make sure I leave it better than the condition I found it in,” he said. “Every project is a little bit different, but we try to make sure we beautify and revitalize the space so the people who see it can feel the transformation.”

Assefa noted murals have an ability to reach and connect with a wide swath of people.

“Murals, and public art in general, it’s kind of like the great equalizer when it comes to accessibility,” he said. “For me it’s about being able to provide that art experience for people who may not have the opportunity to go into a gallery or may not be well-versed in the history.

“Anyone walking down the street can appreciate a mural.”

