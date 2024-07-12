'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.

A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of a youth who was pulled into a water-filled ditch at a Highland Avenue park around 7:40 p.m. The youth was playing with friends at the park when the flooding happened.

The release says search and rescue teams and the Wolfville Fire Department, along with Acadia University and Nova Scotia Public Works, looked for the youth.

They found the youth’s remains around 11:30 p.m. after diverting the water drainage system in the area.

“Out of respect for the youth’s family, the Nova Scotia RCMP will not release the youth’s name or any other personal information,” the release says. “Our thoughts are with the youth’s family and loved ones, and the entire community.”

Staff Sgt. Ed Nugent said the heavy rain and high water levels at night complicated the search.

"Conditions can change very quickly in heavy rain," he said. "A heavy volume of water in a short time can create a hazard in a drainage ditch.

"Great thanks goes to the searchers."

In a press conference on Friday, Premier Tim Houston said it was a "devastating day" for the province.

"It's a hard things to process," he said. "We’re experiencing a lot of trauma as a province. They’re difficult moments for all of us.

"We grieve together."

More than 100 mm of rain fell in just a few hours as remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl swept through Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

