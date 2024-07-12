Some residents 'feel defeated' after heavy rain, flash flooding in Nova Scotia

Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, a youth in Wolfville has been found dead after heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The Emergency Management Office issued a flash flood alert for Digby, Annapolis, Kings and Hants counties around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Heavy rain caused by thunderstorms passing through areas of the province are causing some localized flooding and washouts of roads," read the alert.

"Flash flooding has been reported. Residents are advised to listen to local forecasts and use caution if travelling."

Flooding at Frank and Dora’s restaurant in Cornwallis, N.S., is seen in this image posted to Facebook on July 11, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Frank and Dora’s)

According to Environment Canada, more than 100 mm of rain fell in just a few hours as remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl swept through Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

According to 511 Nova Scotia, several roads and highways across the province are closed due to collapsed culverts and flooding.

The chief of the Brooklyn volunteer fire department, Brett Tetanish, says some roads in the West Hants Regional Municipality -- where four people died last July -- were again submerged due to shoulders being washed out, while many people have flooded basements.

Tetanish said his crew also assisted the Hantsport volunteer fire department as they rescued three people whose home was cut off from the road due to floodwaters in Hants County.

According to the fire chief, the flooding was far less serious than last year, when over 250 mm of rain fell in just 24 hours on July 20 and 21.

Residents 'feel defeated'

West Hants Municipality Mayor Abraham Zebian said residents are "emotionally drained and feel defeated" in the wake of the flash flood.

"Repeated weather events, with the intensity we are constantly seeing, are taking its toll on individuals," he said in an email. "It was a long evening."

Zebian said many areas in the municipality suffered washed-out roads and "compromised shoulders." He said residents are focused on clean-up by pumping basements and removing damaged items.

"Municipal waste contractors have been notified they may see more items during collection," he said. "Special collections will be available to residents."

Closures

In a post on Facebook, Frank and Dora's in Cornwallis announced it would be closed for the next few days as it cleans up after a culvert breach.

"Thanks to all who have already reached out and expressed your concern," the post reads. "We will update this page with a safe reopening date once we're able to get a handle on the scope of the damage."

The Clifton Museum Park in Windsor is delaying its opening Friday as staff repair flood damage. The house was built in 1835.

Businesses help out

In a Facebook post, Walkers Restaurant in Windsor said all emergency response teams and volunteers would eat for free on Friday.

"We’re sure you’ve been out all night keeping us all safe," the post reads. "So let us take care of you for a few minutes."

With files from The Canadian Press

This is a developing story and will be updated.

