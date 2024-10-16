What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss this morning's show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

When your computer or television comes to the end of its life (or you just want an upgrade), there are good and bad ways to get rid of your e-waste.

Our expert from the Electronic Products Recycling Association tells us about a program and website that makes it easy to get rid of your unwanted electronics.

You might say you would never eat liver, but did you know it’s an excellent source of iron? It’s World Iron Awareness Week and it’s your opportunity to taste what you’ve been missing.

Our resident dietitian Laurie Barker Jackman shares some recipes featuring liver, which, according to Laurie, can boost your energy, focus, and vitality.

Nocturne is an annual festival in Halifax that features art installations all over the city at night. The city becomes the canvas during the free event, offering a wide variety of experiences both small and large, indoor and outdoor.

Two exhibitors participating in this year’s event shared their inspiration with us and gave us a sneak peek into what visitors can expect.

Winter is on the horizon and while that means stocking up on salt and shovels, it also has implications for your skin care routine.

Our beauty expert Shobana Lakkavally show us how to change up beauty routine in order to build resilience amid dropping temperatures.