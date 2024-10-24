What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

What you need to know if you missed the Thursday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

Hundreds of thousands of Nova Scotians have participated in sports, but only a little more than 600 inductees have joined the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame. Seven more people will be inducted on Nov. 9.

Having seen what her own grandmother went through during the pandemic, Nova Scotian Camyrn McNeil is engaging with people in their golden era through activities and one-on-one time.

It’s the 30th anniversary of Sleep Country Canada and they are rolling back to prices to bring more Canadians a better sleep.

Our partner and DIY contributor Denise Wild shows us some scary fun crafting just ahead of Halloween. From decor to food ideas, she has frightfully fun advice ahead of the scariest day of the year.