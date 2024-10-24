What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    What you need to know if you missed the Thursday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

    An honorable induction

    Hundreds of thousands of Nova Scotians have participated in sports, but only a little more than 600 inductees have joined the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame. Seven more people will be inducted on Nov. 9.

    Caring for seniors

    Having seen what her own grandmother went through during the pandemic, Nova Scotian Camyrn McNeil is engaging with people in their golden era through activities and one-on-one time.

    Sleeping sound for 30 years

    It’s the 30th anniversary of Sleep Country Canada and they are rolling back to prices to bring more Canadians a better sleep.

    Haunted crafts for Halloween

    Our partner and DIY contributor Denise Wild shows us some scary fun crafting just ahead of Halloween. From decor to food ideas, she has frightfully fun advice ahead of the scariest day of the year.

    BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police

    Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.

