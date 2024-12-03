What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday:

A new, limited-time musical ornament inspired by a nostalgic song are on sale at Sobeys, Foodland and participating Co-Op locations across Atlantic Canada. When you take one home, all proceeds go to support local food banks at a time when the need is high.

Haligonian Marie-France Dillion opened MF Sweets & Treats earlier this year and focuses on fresh baked goods. She learned her love of baking from her mother and grandmother and she pours it into every creation.

For Giving Tuesday, the Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for donations to team cat or team dog to see which furry friend locals love. Donations will be matched up to $100,000.

Downtown Halifax stops by the show to let us know about the magical holiday light displays, as well as this year’s holiday guide.