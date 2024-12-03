ATLANTIC
More

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday:

    Nostalgic Christmas

    A new, limited-time musical ornament inspired by a nostalgic song are on sale at Sobeys, Foodland and participating Co-Op locations across Atlantic Canada. When you take one home, all proceeds go to support local food banks at a time when the need is high.

    Holiday sweet treats

    Haligonian Marie-France Dillion opened MF Sweets & Treats earlier this year and focuses on fresh baked goods. She learned her love of baking from her mother and grandmother and she pours it into every creation.

    Team cat or team dog

    For Giving Tuesday, the Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for donations to team cat or team dog to see which furry friend locals love. Donations will be matched up to $100,000.

    Supporting local

    Downtown Halifax stops by the show to let us know about the magical holiday light displays, as well as this year’s holiday guide.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News