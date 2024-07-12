Wolfville youth found dead after flash flood: N.S. RCMP

A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of a youth who was pulled into a water-filled ditch at a Highland Avenue park around 7:40 p.m. The youth was playing with friends at the park when the flooding happened.

The release says search and rescue teams and the Wolfville Fire Department, along with Acadia University and Nova Scotia Public Works, looked for the youth.

They found the youth’s remains around 11:30 p.m. after diverting the water drainage system in the area.

“Out of respect for the youth’s family, the Nova Scotia RCMP will not release the youth’s name or any other personal information,” the release says. “Our thoughts are with the youth’s family and loved ones, and the entire community.”

In a written statement, Premier Tim Houston said he was "heartbroken" over the news of the youth.

"Today is a devastating day for our province," he said. "On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are processing a devastating loss. I hope they find some comfort in knowing that they are not alone in their mourning.

"I also want to commend the efforts of the first responders who acted heroically to protect and safeguard their fellow Nova Scotians last night, and every time they are called upon."

More than 100 mm of rain fell in just a few hours as remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl swept through Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

