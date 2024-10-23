ATLANTIC
    Woman dies in crash on Cabot Trail: N.S. RCMP

    A 22-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton on Tuesday evening.

    Police and fire services responded to the reported crash in the 46000 block of the Cabot Trail in River Bennet around 6:08 p.m., according to an RCMP news release. The driver from Englishtown was declared dead at the scene.

    Officers learned the Nissan Frontier left the road and rolled into a ditch.

    The investigation is ongoing.

