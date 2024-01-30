Work continues to alleviate N.B. health-care pressures: 'we are making moves every day'
It’s been nearly a month since the Saint John Regional Hospital entered a Critical State Procedure and just a week since Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers was given the same status.
“We are making moves every day to alleviate the pressures on our health-care network and we will continue to do that,” said New Brunswick Social Development Minister Jill Green.
The status allows alternate-level-of-care patients to be fast tracked into long-term care homes instead of following the regular chronological order.
Government officials say it’s a response to address overcrowding within hospitals and emergency rooms and the cancellation of critical surgeries due to a lack of beds.
However, New Brunswick Nursing Home Unions president Sharon Teare has reservations.
“This is only shifting the problem,” she said. “We know that there’s close to 400 vacant beds in our sector, but we also know that over 200 of those beds remain vacant because they haven’t the staff to fill them, so simply putting seniors in a bed, that they’re not going to be able to receive the care that they need and deserve, really angers us, but now lets think about the workers?”
Teare also points to the unfairness of jumping the queue and worries that could cause more seniors to end up in hospitals if they think it will get them into a placement quicker.
“There are folks that are home and being cared for by loved ones and it’s really putting an emotional strain and a financial strain on the families that are trying to care for this loved one at home who would be suitable for a nursing home, but because the queue is being jumped, how fair is that?” she asked.
“I’ve heard folks say that to me simply in the grocery store when they look at my nursing home bag and they’ll say, ‘Well, we’re better off letting our loved one go to the hospital now because they’ll get where they need to quicker.’”
New Brunswick Medical Society president Dr. Paula Keating says Critical State Procedures do have a role in times of crisis, but they’re a temporary solution to a long-term problem.
“Our major underlying issue is the access to primary care and we need to continue working on stabilizing and then ultimately fixing our primary care system so that patients have access to good primary care in a family physician based setting and then this would reduce the demand on the emergency departments,” she said.
“Our ultimate goal is to work towards family physician lead team-based practices and care throughout the province, in every community in New Brunswick so that the appropriate profession can treat the appropriate patient for the appropriate problems.”
Keating says that work is being done behind the scenes to work towards that health-care model, including working closely with the government and a recent primary stakeholder forum that took place in Fredericton.
CTV News reached out to the Department of Social Development to get up-to-date information on the success of the Critical State Procedure so far.
“Data on how many people have received placement since the critical state criteria have been implemented is not readily available,” said Rebecca Howland, a spokesperson for the department, in an email.
“The prioritization at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital was enacted on Jan. 23. Horizon Health Network is moving forward with efforts to improve patient flow within the emergency department, minimize off-load delays and optimize acute care bed utilization. Therefore the status will be reviewed in 14 days.”
Saint John Regional Hospital is expected to be reassessed after Feb. 3.
While not in a Critical State Procedure, on Monday Vitalite’s Stella-Maris-de-Kent hospital announced it would be temporarily changing its operations to address “a shortage of medical resources,” according to a media release.
As of Monday, acute care beds will be converted to palliative and long-term care beds.
“The hospital, Stella-de-Maris, is again a program where we say, ‘Let’s let the long term care folks reside there for now, and any acute care will come back into the city at the Dumont,” said N.B. Health Minister Bruce Fitch.
Additionally, some patients currently at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont awaiting long-term-care placement will be transferred to Stella-Maris-de-Kent.
Dr. Anick Pelletier, the assistant vice-president of Medical Affairs, said in an email to CTV News that 20 acute care beds will be part of the transition and “in 2023, the average number of acute care admissions at Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital was 0.56 per day.”
Additionally, the emergency room remains open to treat urgent cases in the community.
Pelletier says that it could be in effect for a few months, however, Fitch says this is not a long-term plan.
“Normal operations, that’s the million dollars question, because there are a number of other initiatives that are hopefully going to relieve some of the pressures on the emergency rooms, and this is just one of the area we are looking at in order to again make sure people are getting the right care at the right place at the right time and having a facility that is solely dedicated to long term care patients is one of the temporary measures that were put in place for now in order to alleviate that pressure on the emergency rooms,” said Fitch.
Social Development said other measures are also underway to help shorten waitlists across the province, including an additional 30 beds at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Miramichi.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates
Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictment
The case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
This is how many cars were stolen in Toronto in January
New Toronto Police statistics appear to show a glimmer of hope in the battle against car thieves, as January figures indicate the first decline in years of the number of stolen vehicles in the city.
-
Suspects sought in crash that left 2 paramedics injured in Toronto's west end: police
Police are searching for the driver and occupants of a minivan that allegedly struck an ambulance and hydro pole in the city’s west end early Tuesday morning, injuring two paramedics.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroom
The case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Calgary man charged in downtown CTrain stabbing
Calgary police have laid charges in a stabbing that happened aboard a crowded CTrain last month.
Montreal
-
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
-
Quebec Cardinal Lacroix releases video to deny sexual abuse allegations
In a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix once again denied the allegations of sexual abuse against him that were made public last week.
-
Montreal outlines policy for new nightlife district
Officials with the City of Montreal say they plan to create 'nocturnal zones' in neighbourhoods across the metropolis in addition to having a 24-hour nightlife district, according to Noovo Info.
Edmonton
-
No timeline to reopen Edmonton City Hall after shooting: city manager
Edmonton City Hall will be closed indefinitely after a shooting last week, city manager Andre Corbould told reporters on Tuesday.
-
Non-essential water use ban remains in place as crews work on problem at treatment plant
The ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area continues as Epcor works to fix a failure in the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant.
-
Edmonton extortion series: 2 arrested during 'attempted arson' in Tamarack
Two more arrests were made Monday in connection to an extortion series in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
-
Still no sign of missing northern Ont. city councillor, police say
Sudbury police said Tuesday they are still searching missing city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
Northern Ont. police recover stolen wallets, scarves, headphones and hats
A break-and-enter suspect in Moosonee who was arrested Jan. 27 was discovered with a lot of stolen property.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phases
The next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
Third suspect wanted in Langmuir Avenue shooting turns himself in: London police
A third suspect wanted in connection to an east end shooting that sent one to hospital nearly a year ago has turned himself into police.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba municipality to fine residents for abandoning pets
Rural municipalities in Manitoba are sounding the alarm about a growing trend that’s putting pressure on local animal services.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stop
Two people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.
-
River Trail closes at The Forks
The Nestaweya River Trail is closed less than a week after a section of it opened.
Ottawa
-
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
-
OC Transpo fare inspectors issue nearly $75,000 worth of tickets last fall
The warning period for fare evasion on OC Transpo is over with fare inspection efforts getting serious. A new report says fare inspectors issued nearly $75,000 worth of fines during a blitz last fall.
Saskatoon
-
Document provides clues about proposed Saskatoon arena
A proposed new arena could have an eventual seating capacity of 18,000.
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.
Vancouver
-
Crane snaps in Surrey, WorkSafe investigating
WorkSafe BC has issued a stop work order for a construction site in Surrey after an incident involving a crane Tuesday morning.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.
A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Inquiry launched into use of force by B.C. police: commissioner
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into the use of force by police against racialized people and those with mental health issues in the province.
Regina
-
This Saskatchewan town was Canada's hot spot Tuesday
With January feeling more like late March in Saskatchewan it may come as no surprise it was home to the warmest community in Canada on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Hens could soon be allowed in some Regina backyards
Regina city council will decide whether to allow some residents to keep backyard hens as a trial project.
-
Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.
Vancouver Island
-
Inquiry launched into use of force by B.C. police: commissioner
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into the use of force by police against racialized people and those with mental health issues in the province.
-
93-year-old temperature records broken in B.C.
Unseasonably warm weather across B.C. led to more than three dozen temperature records falling across the province Monday.
-
Flood, avalanche risks remain elevated throughout B.C.'s South Coast
The flood and avalanche risks remain elevated throughout British Columbia's South Coast, where atmospheric rivers continue to bring heavy rains along with unseasonably warm temperatures.