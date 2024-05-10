Workplace injury rate continues decline in Nova Scotia

The total amount of injuries causing workers to miss time on the job continued to decline in Nova Scotia in 2023, reaching half the amount seen in the province two decades ago.

According to a news release from the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia (WCB), there were 20,487 total injuries in the province last year, and of that number, 5,217 resulted in people missing three or more days of work.

There were 5,420 such injuries in 2022.

The time-loss injury rate dropped from 1.54 injuries per 100 covered workers in 2022 to 1.40 in 2023, which is half of the 2003 rate.

The release notes the home-care sector, which has the highest rate of injury in Nova Scotia, saw its rate fall from 6.85 to 5.84.

“It’s critical that we continue to protect these Nova Scotians from injury’s impact,” said Karen Adams, WCB Nova Scotia CEO. “Their works is so important.”

The WBC also found the amount of days lost to workplace injuries fell by 59,000 in 2023.

