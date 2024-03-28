ATLANTIC
More

    • Yet another N.B. Tory who dissented against Premier won't run in next election

    New Brunswick Progressive Conservative MLA Trevor Holder, right, is sworn in as Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Holder, the province's longest-serving member of legislature, says he will not be running in the upcoming election. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West) New Brunswick Progressive Conservative MLA Trevor Holder, right, is sworn in as Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Holder, the province's longest-serving member of legislature, says he will not be running in the upcoming election. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West)
    Share

    The longest-serving member of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives says he won't be running in the upcoming election.

    Trevor Holder is also the fourth Tory who publicly broke ranks with Premier Blaine Higgs to announce a departure from provincial politics in recent weeks.

    Holder, first elected in 1999, read a statement on the floor of the legislature today in which he said he worries people have taken for granted the freedom and democratic institutions earlier generations had fought for.

    He says he won't be back in May but didn't give a precise date for when he will leave as member for Portland-Simonds.

    In June, Holder resigned from cabinet after he dissented against his party for requiring students to get parental consent before they can be referred to by teachers by their preferred names and pronouns.

    Other ex-ministers who publicly broke ranks with Higgs over the issue -- Dorothy Shephard, Daniel Allain and Jeff Car -- have all recently announced they won't be running in the next election, which has to be held by October.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News