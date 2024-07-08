ATLANTIC
More

    • Youth charged for bomb threat at Fall River, N.S., school

    Share

    A youth is facing two charges in connection with a bomb threat at a Fall River, N.S., school two months ago.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported bomb threat at Lockview High School on May 9. Police determined there was no risk to the public.

    Investigators learned someone wrote a threatening message in a bathroom stall at the school.

    A youth attended the Criminal Investigation Division office in Dartmouth on June 26, and he was arrested and later released.

    The unnamed youth was charged with mischief and uttering threats. He will appear in court on July 18.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News