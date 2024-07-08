Youth charged for bomb threat at Fall River, N.S., school

A youth is facing two charges in connection with a bomb threat at a Fall River, N.S., school two months ago.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported bomb threat at Lockview High School on May 9. Police determined there was no risk to the public.

Investigators learned someone wrote a threatening message in a bathroom stall at the school.

A youth attended the Criminal Investigation Division office in Dartmouth on June 26, and he was arrested and later released.

The unnamed youth was charged with mischief and uttering threats. He will appear in court on July 18.

