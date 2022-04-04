'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
The letter outlines the contrast of New Brunswick’s decisions to that of neighbouring provinces, including Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland, where masks are still required in schools.
"COVID-19 is an airborne virus. Masking and vaccination are well-proven to be effective in decreasing transmission and severity of infection," said the group in the letter.
“Given the importance of school for child development and well-being, we strongly recommend returning to continuous mask use indoors for the rest of the academic year, so that students and staff can remain healthy and attend."
The group is also recommending that masks be required indoors for child-care staff in preschools too, especially since preschool-aged children are not eligible for vaccination.
“In addition to protecting children, many healthcare and education workers are parents, and this will help moderate the number of workers off due to infection or exposure,” the letter states.
“We do not believe we are out of the woods yet with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The doctors note that cases and hospitalizations remain high in New Brunswick, and ongoing staff shortages in health-care and education settings are causing "significant disruption in services."
Last week, New Brunswick reported 13 deaths, 142 people in hospital with COVID-19, and close to 5,000 active cases in the province's weekly update.
As of March 29, 633 health-care workers were off work due to COVID-19.
"Students are used to wearing masks, and there is no clear evidence they cause meaningful harm," said the group.
"Reinstating mask mandates in school and childcare settings is not only the most responsible course of action, it is also consistent with measures in the other three Atlantic provinces."
CARDY SAYS SCIENTISTS NEED TO 'SPEAK UP'
On March 30, during a news conference about French immersion, Education Minister Dominic Cardy was asked repeatedly about masks in schools.
Cardy said he is following public health recommendations, as he has through the entire pandemic.
But he did say, if scientists have something to say on the matter, they should “speak up.”
“Our decisions around masking and other measures in school have been exclusively provided to us by public health and implemented on that basis. So, I can totally understand the concerns, but again, we are talking about public health measures, and people who are responsible for public health measures are the office of public health, because they are dealing with a public health issue -- our response to a pandemic …” said Cardy.
“We need to, not just in education, not just as a province, but as a society, listen to our scientists and experts, and when they have something to tell us, they need to speak up.”
CTV Atlantic has reached out to the Education Department for a response.
More to come.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
Photos show destruction of world's largest airplane in Ukraine
The full extent of the damage to the Antonov AN-225 aircraft, named 'Mriya,' or 'dream' in Ukrainian, was seen after Russian troops withdrew last week from Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv, which was among the first strategic targets of the invasion of Ukraine.
Teen driver involved in Vaughan, Ont. crash that left two children dead sentenced
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family. About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Calm in Kyiv's Independence Square as Russian forces retreat from capital
As Russian forces continue to retreat from the Ukrainian capital region, there's once again a peaceful feeling in Kyiv's Independence Square, where the Euromaidan protests were born more than eight years ago.
Trudeau taps former premier to take over selection process for next Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched the selection process to identify a new Supreme Court of Canada justice who will soon replace retiring justice Michael Moldaver.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Kim Jong Un's sister enraged by Seoul's preemptive strike comments
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean defence minister a 'scum-like guy' for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face 'a serious threat.'
World hurtling to climate danger zone, brakes half-pulled
Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world's top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.
Toronto
-
Teen driver involved in Vaughan, Ont. crash that left two children dead sentenced
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
-
Toronto's top doctor urges people to return to wearing masks as sixth wave hits Ontario
Toronto's top doctor is urging residents to return to wearing masks in public indoor settings amid a rise in COVID-19 transmission in the city.
-
Ontario reports 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, no new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
Calgary
-
Dr. Verna Yiu fired from Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Calgary teen found dead in Arbour Lake had been shot: police
Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit confirm Jal Acor Jal, the 16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake, had been shot.
-
Rekindling new arena talks? First meeting of Calgary's event centre committee
Calgary's event centre committee will meet for the first time as part of the effort to restart discussions around a new home for the Calgary Flames.
Montreal
-
Quebec to announce the future of mask mandates on Tuesday
Quebec will announce on Tuesday what if any the future of any potential mask mandates.
-
Peter Nygard's Montreal criminal case on sex assault charge put off until May 25
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's sexual assault and forcible confinement case in Quebec will return to a Montreal courtroom at the end of May.
-
Majority of LBPSB students, teachers still wearing masks as COVID-19 cases more than double
About 90 per cent of students, teachers and staff at schools on Montreal's West Island are still wearing their masks at all times, despite Quebec public health saying it is no longer necessary.
Edmonton
-
Dr. Verna Yiu fired from Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton
One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
Oilers centre Connor McDavid named NHL first star of week after hitting century mark
Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid has been selected the National Hockey League's first star of the week after collecting five goals and three assists in four games.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man for following women in truck, seize weapons
A 40-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with criminal harassment and indecent acts after multiple complaints about women being followed by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Lasalle Boulevard area, police say.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crash
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Double fatality on Highway 17 near Massey
Saturday night's collision on Highway 17 was a double fatality, police say.
London
-
LHSC reporting 47 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, 229 staff members infected
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is increasing.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after single vehicle crash in Grey County
One person is clinging to life following a single vehicle crash in Grey County.
-
Two London women charged in relation to weapons investigation
Two women from London are facing criminal charges stemming from a recent weapons investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Crown alleges accused in Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance and death driven by financial desperation
A trial started Monday morning for a man charged with manslaughter in the death and disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
WPS searching for missing 16-year-old girl, last seen March 21
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg teenager.
-
Dale Hawerchuk's legacy honoured with Budweiser Red Light in True North Square
A flashy new addition to True North Square is honouring the legacy of Winnipeg Jets great Dale Hawerchuk.
Ottawa
-
Man critically injured in Navan Road crash
Emergency crews worked to free a trapped driver after a serious crash involving a car and dump truck.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospital
Dave Beatty, a Brockville, Ont. man known as 'Island Dave,' has died after fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital, friends said Monday.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa reaches new height
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater has reached a new height, according to recent data and cases in local hospitals are rising.
Saskatoon
-
As carbon pricing continues to climb, feds can't pin down its effect
Three years after the implementation of its signature environmental policy, the Liberal government can't say how much carbon its carbon pricing regime has prevented from being emitted.
-
U of S Huskies fall to Carleton in U Sports basketball final
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's basketball team wrapped up their season on Sunday, taking on the Carleton Ravens in the U Sports national championship.
-
Saskatoon police say they're spotting more drivers impaired by cannabis
Saskatchewan drivers will begin to notice more reminders of impaired driving in their communities this month.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Weeks after finishing cancer treatment, B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of British Columbia says he's tested positive for COVID-19, but that his symptoms are mild "thanks to being fully vaccinated."
-
Up to 40 cm of snow: Winter storm warning issued for some B.C. highways
Forecasters are warning drivers who rely on some British Columbia highways to be careful as a Pacific system brings heavy snowfall to some mountain passes.
-
Evidence of unmarked graves would halt garden project at site of former Vancouver orphanage: park board
The site of a former orphanage, now earmarked for a new community garden, will undergo archaeological assessment for evidence of unmarked graves, Vancouver's park board decided.
Regina
-
Trial of man facing multiple first-degree murder charges begins
A trial is underway for a man accused in multiple murders between 2019 and 2020.
-
Consultant hired for preliminary Ring Road rail relocation design
A consulting firm has been selected to help the City of Regina relocate rail lines that cross Ring Road.
-
Plan to introduce digital identification system in Sask. put on hold
A plan aimed at developing optional digital identification for Saskatchewan residents has suddenly been put on hold by the provincial government.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power on Vancouver Island as 'very strong' winds expected to persist
Several thousand BC Hydro customers were in the dark Monday morning after high winds and rain downed trees and power lines on Vancouver Island.
-
VicPD officer hospitalized after crash in downtown Victoria
A Victoria police officer was taken to hospital on Sunday after a crash in downtown Victoria.
-
Police investigating after woman reports sexual assault on Saanich trail
Saanich police are searching for a man after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on the Colquitz River Trail last week.