'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World hurtling to climate danger zone, brakes half-pulled

Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world's top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island