'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools

A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.

The letter outlines the contrast of New Brunswick’s decisions to that of neighbouring provinces, including Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland, where masks are still required in schools.

"COVID-19 is an airborne virus. Masking and vaccination are well-proven to be effective in decreasing transmission and severity of infection," said the group in the letter.

“Given the importance of school for child development and well-being, we strongly recommend returning to continuous mask use indoors for the rest of the academic year, so that students and staff can remain healthy and attend."

The group is also recommending that masks be required indoors for child-care staff in preschools too, especially since preschool-aged children are not eligible for vaccination.

“In addition to protecting children, many healthcare and education workers are parents, and this will help moderate the number of workers off due to infection or exposure,” the letter states.

“We do not believe we are out of the woods yet with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The doctors note that cases and hospitalizations remain high in New Brunswick, and ongoing staff shortages in health-care and education settings are causing "significant disruption in services."

Last week, New Brunswick reported 13 deaths, 142 people in hospital with COVID-19, and close to 5,000 active cases in the province's weekly update.

As of March 29, 633 health-care workers were off work due to COVID-19.

"Students are used to wearing masks, and there is no clear evidence they cause meaningful harm," said the group.

"Reinstating mask mandates in school and childcare settings is not only the most responsible course of action, it is also consistent with measures in the other three Atlantic provinces."

CARDY SAYS SCIENTISTS NEED TO 'SPEAK UP'

On March 30, during a news conference about French immersion, Education Minister Dominic Cardy was asked repeatedly about masks in schools.

Cardy said he is following public health recommendations, as he has through the entire pandemic.

But he did say, if scientists have something to say on the matter, they should “speak up.”

“Our decisions around masking and other measures in school have been exclusively provided to us by public health and implemented on that basis. So, I can totally understand the concerns, but again, we are talking about public health measures, and people who are responsible for public health measures are the office of public health, because they are dealing with a public health issue -- our response to a pandemic …” said Cardy.

“We need to, not just in education, not just as a province, but as a society, listen to our scientists and experts, and when they have something to tell us, they need to speak up.”

CTV Atlantic has reached out to the Education Department for a response.

More to come.