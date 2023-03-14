Mother optimistic for useful recommendations at coroner's inquest into daughter's death inside N.B. psychiatric unit

Warning: This article contains disturbing details concerning suicide.

A New Brunswick mother believes an ongoing coroner’s inquest examining how her daughter was able to take her own life within a hospital’s psychiatric unit is proceeding toward useful recommendations.

Hillary Hooper died on Dec. 9, 2020, a week after a suicide attempt by hanging inside the Saint John Regional Hospital’s psychiatric unit in Saint John, N.B., on Dec. 2, 2020.

It happened nearly a month after Hooper was first admitted to Saint John Regional Hospital following a suicide attempt.

At the end of the inquest’s second day, Hooper’s mother told reporters she was learning information about the incident for the first time.

“So far I think I’m hearing testimony from witnesses who are telling me the truth because they’re boots on the ground,” said Patty Borthwick, outside the Saint John Law Courts Wednesday afternoon. “I’m hearing a lot of conflicting information from what I was given by the higher executives at Horizon [Health Network].”

The coroner inquest’s second day focused on Hooper’s behaviour on Dec. 2, and her interactions with medical staff on 4D North, the Saint John Regional Hospital’s psychiatric wing.

Wednesday’s testimony detailed how a hospital bed inside Hooper’s unit was used to block the room’s door on Dec. 2. This was discovered at 11:05 p.m. during a scheduled check of Hooper.

“I couldn’t open the door,” said Karen Wood, a registered nurse working in 4D North on the evening of Dec. 2. “I looked [through the] window and there was something set against the door.”

Wood said it wasn’t uncommon for the door to be blocked, but not usually by anything that would inhibit it from being opened.

“Usually everyone blocked that door because it won’t stay closed,” said Wood.

Wood said she, along with another nurse, were able to push the door open, but couldn’t find Hooper in the room. Wood said she could see light coming from the bottom of the bathroom door.

After staff struggled to open the door, they discovered Hooper was hanging by a sheet wedged between the bathroom door and its doorframe. Wood said staff were able to get Hooper to the ground, adding that she landed on her bottom and groaned.

Wood said Hooper initially had a strong pulse, but it weakened and CPR was administered.

The hospital’s "Code Blue" team arrived in the unit by 11:15 p.m. and Hooper was in the hospital’s ICU by 11:44 p.m. Wood said the Saint John Police Force was called just before midnight, and Hooper’s family was notified just after midnight.

Hooper died a week later. She was 27-years-old.

The inquiry will continue on Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

CHIMO (in New Brunswick): 1-800-667-5005

Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line (in Nova Scotia): 1-888-429-8167

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-833-456-4566

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health: 1-800-463-2338

Crisis Services Canada: 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

