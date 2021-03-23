SACKVILLE, N.B. -- At Mount Allison University, students are feeling uneasy after a confirmed case of a COVID-19 variant has been reported.

"Especially finding out that person who does have it didn’t live in residence and yet came in residence," said Meaghan Aylaard, a Mount Allison student. "A lot of things have been cancelled so quickly when we just got them back in our yellow phase. It’s really frustrating now to have to sit here and be like we’re back to square one."

The individual lives off campus, but there are potential exposure sites on campus.

"I was in close contact with someone who was directly in contract with the person, so I was pretty worried at first, but I think the student has been taking good measures for this," said Mount Allison student Emma Fung.

Measures include notifying students of possible exposure sites: at one of the residences, Thornton house, and a fitness centre.

Public health is advising anyone who visited those locations on March 19 to self-monitor for symptoms. In-person classes are continuing on campus, however, all activities have been postponed.

The town of Sackville has seen very few cases over the course of the pandemic. Their deputy mayor, Ron Aiken, says there is a level of concern, but he doesn't think people should panic.

"We've been very fortunate," Aiken said. "I think this has been the third case at Mount Allison and with the number of students that have been coming in and out it's not unexpected because they're coming from so many places."