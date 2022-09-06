Mountie who got to know killer before N.S. mass shooting says they weren't friends
A Mountie who got to know the man who later murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a public inquiry Tuesday he did not consider Gabriel Wortman a friend, even though he visited the killer's rural home 15 or 16 times between 2007 and 2011.
Testifying under oath via video link, Const. Greg Wiley told the commission of inquiry that people following the case may have the wrong idea about the nature of his relationship with the killer, based on the number of times they met.
"He was never a personal friend of mine," said Wiley, an RCMP member since 2006. "I only ever stopped (at his home) to see him as a community contact," he added. "It's someone that might point you in the right direction informally."
The RCMP officer said Wortman was not an official "coded source," adding that he got to know him after the denture-maker called police to report a property crime in 2007 or 2008 -- long before the killing rampage in April 2020.
"He was somebody who was handy .... He did a lot projects around his home," Wiley said. "He showed me some of those things and I got to know him."
Wiley went on to say Wortman helped him solve the property crime case by "keeping his ear to the ground" and reporting a probable suspect.
"I know in retrospect, as everyone looks at this and sees what he has done, they probably think I'm out of my mind. But at the time, that individual ... was level-headed, articulate, well-spoken, mannerly, seemed pro-police and he helped me with the investigation without taking things into his own hands."
Wiley said that during visits to Wortman's home in Portapique, N.S., he was always on duty and in uniform, and he said their interactions typically lasted less than 45 minutes, with most meetings wrapping up after 10 or 20 minutes.
Unlike other witness who have appeared before the inquiry in Halifax, Wiley was given an exemption from having his testimony broadcast via livestream.
On Friday, the commission said Wiley's appearance could only be viewed by inquiry participants, media and members of the public who submitted a request by email. The commission's decision also stated that audio and video of his testimony cannot be shared or published.
On the night of April 18, 2020, Wortman assaulted his common-law wife and fatally shot 13 people in Portapique while disguised as a Mountie and driving a car that looked exactly like an RCMP cruiser.
The next day, he killed another nine people -- including a Mountie and a pregnant woman -- before two RCMP officers shot him to death at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.
The inquiry, which started hearings in February, has heard that in June 2010, Wiley was told to investigate allegations that Wortman had threatened to kill his parents. But his efforts led nowhere.
On Tuesday, Wiley repeatedly told the inquiry he did not recall the case or the Halifax Regional Police officer who asked him to contact Wortman to determine if he owned any weapons, which could have prompted a request for a search warrant.
According to an inquiry report released in May, the Halifax Regional Police service led the 2010 investigation into the alleged threats. The investigating officer, now-retired Sgt. Cordell Poirier, said he asked Wiley to visit Wortman's home to check for firearms.
Wortman's spouse, Lisa Banfield, told the inquiry on July 15 that Wiley had come to their Portapique property in June 2010 to see if there were guns at the residence. Banfield said Wiley was shown a couple of non-functioning antique guns during a visit that lasted 10 minutes.
On Tuesday, commission lawyer Jamie Van Wart read related statements from Poirier and Banfield and asked Wiley if they refreshed his memory.
"No it doesn't," he said. "Either my memory has slipped ... or it's coincidental that we talked about firearms around that same period of time."
Wiley was also asked about a second incident in May 2011, when an officer safety bulletin about the gunman was sent to all police agencies in the province, alleging Wortman owned firearms and wanted to "kill a cop."
Poirier has told the inquiry he recognized Wortman's name and called the RCMP's Bible Hill detachment and spoke with an on-duty supervisor who told him Wiley's file on Wortman would be reviewed to "determine what action, if any, was taken last year," and he would get back to Poirier.
However, Wiley again testified he didn't remember the bulletin or any interaction with the supervisor about it.
Wiley testified he only had a vague memory, unconnected to the 2010 or 2011 incidents, of an email that had circulated among the RCMP that "talked about there being a threats complaints from New Brunswick to do with the perpetrator and members should be cautious in dealing with him."
Near the end of the testimony, Commissioner Leanne Fitch said she was troubled that some of Wiley's memories of the perpetrator were fairly detailed, while he had "zero recollection" of the 2010 and 2011 incidents, adding "I'm struggling with that. I don't know how there can be that gap."
Wiley was also questioned about a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
In August 2017, Wiley was an investigator after Susie Butlin complained about being sexually assaulted and harassed by her neighbour, Ernest Ross Duggan, in of Bayhead, N.S., according to an internal police report previously released by the inquiry.
The report says Wiley "determined there was no basis for charges" and advised Butlin to block Duggan on Facebook. Duggan killed Butlin the following month.
The investigation into Butlin's death is now under a federal civilian review examining the RCMP's response to her complaints and the adequacy of its handling of sexual assault investigations.
On Tuesday, Wiley testified that on Aug. 26, 2017 he took a call from Butlin and offered to phone Duggan and/or go to his home to speak with him, but she was concerned this would worsen the situation. He also said he told her not to hesitate to call police back if there was any change in the situation.
The officer became emotional, saying that when he heard of her murder, heclearly recalled the conversation.
"I can tell you as a human being I ran my phone call with Ms. Butlin innumerable times asking myself if there was anything more I could have done more .... It's branded in your memory forever."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Majority of Canadians view a politician's open support of trucker protest as negative: survey
Most Canadians say they would hold a negative view of a politician who openly supported the trucker protest that took place in Ottawa earlier this year, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Justin Bieber suspends world tour over health reasons following Ramsay Hunt diagnosis
Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates for his world tour, saying he is taking a break from performing due to health reasons.
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
-
This Toronto speed camera issued the most tickets in June and July
One automated speed camera in Toronto issued more than 10 per cent of all tickets in June and July.
-
Driver pulled over for allegedly going nearly three times the posted speed limit north of Toronto
A driver was pulled over for allegedly going nearly three times the posted speed limit north of Toronto.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued in summer Beltline shooting
Abdullah Amer is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.
-
Parole eligibility decision reserved for man who killed ex, child
A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was later convicted of killing her young daughter will have to wait until November to learn his fate.
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
Montreal
-
'Hostage to a single party,' Conservative Duhaime courts English voters, promotes bilingualism
Quebec Conservative Party (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime took dead aim at the provincial Liberal party base on Tuesday by courting the English-speaking community.
-
Montreal is hiring hundreds of more police officers. But will they stay here?
As Montreal police struggle to recruit and retain officers amid a labour shortage, one police college on the island says police services outside of Quebec are recruiting their graduates now more than ever.
-
Worker at Quebec COVID-19 vaccination site facing charges over fake documents
A worker at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Quebec City is facing charges for allegedly falsified documents so that she and others could obtain fake vaccine passports.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
Cooler temps aiding Jasper firefight; campgrounds closed amid persisting power outage
A lightning-ignited wildfire in Jasper National Park in Alberta was estimated to be 6,150 hectares as of Tuesday morning, down from the 8,000 hectares it had grown to over the weekend.
-
Student injured in crash on marked crosswalk outside west-end school
A 15-year-old student was hit by a vehicle on a marked crosswalk outside Jasper Place High School in west Edmonton Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadore's first Bachelor of Science in Nursing students begin the school year
Close to 40 students are enrolled in the first Bachelor of Science Nursing program at Canadore College.
-
Fire risk prompts Polaris to issue 'stop ride' warning for 230K of its snowmobiles
Polaris has issued what's known as a 'stop ride/stop sale' for more than 230,000 of its snow machines.
-
Man surrenders to Sudbury police after armed standoff
A 47-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after a verbal argument in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping escalated, leading to an overnight standoff, police say.
London
-
'There is a void now': Friends rally to help partner of deceased St. Thomas, Ont. trucker
Before speaking with CTV News London, Marj Kuhn walked her dog and “had a big cry to let it all out.” It was the first time she spoke publicly about her partner of 10 years, Cam Wilcox. The 67-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont. passed away after his transport truck collided with an SUV, sending six people to hospital in rural Lambton County on August 23.
-
London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues
London police are once again requesting the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy, who’s wanted in connection for his alleged involvement in a May 2022 human trafficking investigation.
-
Charges pending after tractor trailer plows into Atwood, Ont. building
Passing motorists are pulling over to take pictures of something you don’t see every day — a logging truck and trailer, lodged in the side of building. The unloaded tractor trailer and cab ended up in the side of a building on Atwood’s Main Street after it clipped a car parked on the side of the road, before careening into the building on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police
A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
-
Man missing since October was victim of homicide: Manitoba RCMP
A man who has been missing since October 2021 is now believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Ottawa
-
McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor
Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal trending down as school returns
The latest data showing the amount of COVID-19 in Ottawa’s wastewater is showing a downward trend through the end of August, just as students return to their classrooms.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports club
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.
Saskatoon
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
Saskatoon police seek help finding 2 missing 6-year-old girls
Saskatoon police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing 6-year-old girls.
-
'Make space for fear': In wake of stabbing attacks, experts share advice on talking with kids
Following the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan and subsequent manhunt over the long weekend, mental health experts say it’s important to talk to children about what’s going on.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Here's how B.C. is rolling out fall boosters of COVID-19 vaccine
The B.C. government expects to begin sending invitations for fall COVID-19 vaccine boosters by the end of the week, pending the arrival of the first shipment of Omicron-targeting bivalent doses.
-
Why isn't Canada getting the same COVID-19 booster as the U.S.? Here's what B.C. officials say about bivalent vaccines
An updated COVID-19 vaccine is coming to B.C. for a fall booster program and local health officials explained Tuesday how the new combination will offer improved protection from the disease.
-
Teen couple arrested after downtown Vancouver stabbing
Two teens were arrested in Vancouver Monday after a stabbing police say caused "horrific" injuries.
Regina
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
-
Supports in place for victims and families affected by James Smith Cree Nation attacks
In the wake of the tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation and the community of Weldon, organizations in the Queen City and across Canada are providing supports and gathering donations to assist those affected.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo stabbing leaves man dead, 2 suspects in custody
A 29-year-old man is dead and two people are in police custody after a stabbing Monday night in Nanaimo, B.C. Mounties were called to Maffeo Sutton Park, along the city's downtown waterfront, around 11:30 p.m. for a complaint that a group of youths were intimidating a security guard.
-
'I really don't know how we're going to recover': Vancouver Island junior football team hit with $50K equipment theft
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating after thieves broke into the equipment storage room of the Vancouver Island Raiders junior football team and made off with an estimated $50,000 in gear.
-
'What just happened?' B.C. woman hopes to identify mystery object caught on camera
A Kamloops, B.C., woman is hoping the public can help her solve a mystery about something strange she caught on camera back in early August. The woman was testing a feature called "Single Take" on her phone, which takes photos or video images in 10-second bursts. She was recording the storm but didn’t realize until afterwards that she appears to have caught something strange.