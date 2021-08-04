HALIFAX -- The Cumberland County District RCMP has charged a commercial truck driver after a motor vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Salt Springs, N.S.

Police say on Monday afternoon they were at the scene of another collision when an RCMP cruiser that was parked on the side of the road was struck by the truck driver.

The cruiser had its emergency lights activated and an RCMP officer was sitting in the driver's seat at the time.

"The police officer was taken to hospital for assessment and was later released with minor injuries," the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say the truck went into the ditch and the driver was uninjured. Police gave him a summary offence ticket for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.