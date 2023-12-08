Multi-vehicle collision near Charlottetown leads to Code Orange at hospital

A multi-vehicle collision near Charlottetown has led to a partial Code Orange at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

P.E.I. RCMP say the crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday on St. Peters Road in Marshfield, which is just outside the city. Police did not say how many people were injured, though Health P.E.I. said the hospital was expecting several trauma patients.

A partial Code Orange means additional staff and protocols are activated in the hospital to increase its capacity to respond to an event.

St. Peters Road is closed between York and Suffolk roads due to the collision. It is expected to be closed for an extended period of time as RCMP investigate.

RCMP say more details are expected on the crash on Saturday.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.