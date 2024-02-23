Multiple youths arrested after high school fight: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”

Officers received reports at roughly 12:25 p.m. of fighting between groups of students at Halifax West High School, says Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

Multiple youths have been arrested and police say officers are “maintaining a visible presence in the area.”

Police say it’s early in the investigation and additional information will be provided when it is available.

