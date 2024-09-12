Murder trial for man accused of killing battle rapper Pat Stay delayed

The trial for the man accused of killing well-known Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay has been delayed.

The Crown and defence gathered at Dartmouth court Thursday afternoon to plan the next steps in the trial for 33-year-old Adam Drake.

Drake was arrested in Tantallon, N.S., in September 2022 and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Stay.

The murder trial was scheduled to begin this week. However, the defence says it needs more time after lead defence lawyer Ian Hutchison was appointed to the judge’s bench last Friday.

The Crown agreed with the requested change given the circumstances and the judge ruled to delay the start.

"This was just an unforeseen circumstance that happens from time to time and I think you can appreciate what we said on the record that we are all going to do our best to move it along in a timely fashion as always,” said Crown prosecutor Tanya Carter.

All parties are due to meet next week to select a new start date for the five-week trial.

Around 12:36 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2022, Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street outside a nightclub.

When officers arrived, they found Stay suffering from stab wounds.

He later died in hospital from his injuries. The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide.