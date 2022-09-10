Halifax police arrest 31-year-old man in Pat Stay homicide

Police have arrested a man in connection with the homicide of a well-known Halifax rapper.

Halifax Regional Police arrested a 31-year-old man Saturday as part of an investigation into the stabbing death of Patrick Wayne Stay, according to a police news release.

Stay, 36, died in hospital after police found him with stab wounds on Lower Water Street around 12:35 a.m. Sept. 4.

The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide.

The incident unfolded in a downtown nightclub called "Yacht Club Social." Witnesses told CTV News it all happened very fast.

"I saw some guy on the dance floor get stabbed and there was just blood everywhere," said a witness who saw the incident happen. "It was just chaos and the cops came immediately after."

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call them at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.