'My heart is ready to explode': Cape Breton community rallies to help senior without power

A Cape Breton community has come together to help a senior who has gone nearly a month without power after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.

As of Thursday, large trees were still covering Clarence Dawe’s property, including three on his roof, and he was still waiting for power to be restored 27 days after it went out.

The 77-year-old veteran from Sydney Mines, N.S., told CTV News on Thursday that he had reached out to his local councillor and MLA for help, but that none had arrived.

However, that changed on Friday, when more than a dozen volunteers showed up at Dawe’s home to clear the trees from his property.

“My heart is ready to explode,” said Dawe. “People I never knew in my life came here.”

The army of volunteers included local contractors and utility workers, who cleared their schedules so they could tackle the job. Some local residents also pitched in.

Chainsaws and boom trucks needed to clear a path were supplied free of charge.

“Yesterday when you were here, I couldn’t see nothing,” said Dawe on Friday. “There were trees galore and I hope when they’re through here I get the power back. I’m really concerned about my home.”

What a difference a day makes. An army of volunteers have arrived to help Clarence Dawe clear trees off his house and property. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/5yvPj6waik — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) October 21, 2022

The crew hopes to have Dawe’s power restored and have him back in his home Friday evening.

“I volunteered for 57 years, helping veterans or anybody that I could help,” noted Dawe. “I guess this is a little bit of payback. It feels great.”

Meanwhile, his local councillor says he has been working for weeks to try and help Dawe, and is questioning why it took so long for help to arrive.

Coun. Gordon MacDonald feels there was a breakdown at the federal and provincial levels with communication and funding.

“On Oct. 3, a message came from our federal MPs and MLAs that there was funding coming to be able to remove trees from people’s property, obstructions in driveways, and those kinds of resources,” said MacDonald.

“As we stand here today, that money is still not coming here to Cape Breton.”

MacDonald says it wasn’t until Dawe made a desperate plea for assistance and community support on CTV News Thursday night that things started to happen.

“Unbelievable is an understatement in my opinion. I don’t think this is acceptable for any resident,” he said.

As for Dawe’s property, he estimates there is thousands of dollars’ worth of damage, and says he doesn’t have insurance.