'My heart is still in tatters': International students speak out after roommate killed in Sydney house fire
When a fire broke out at a duplex on Park Street in Sydney, N.S., Saturday afternoon, an international student from India who was inside lost his life.
"He just came from a night shift and he was just sleeping," said Ridhvik Kodali, one of the deceased man’s seven roommates.
Kodali said some tenants were at work when the fire broke out at about 3:10 p.m., while others were home.
Now, they are all staying at a Sydney hotel.
They have lost their friend and place to live just days ahead of Christmas.
"I don't even know how to answer it properly when someone asks me, 'How are you doing? How are you feeling?' So, I've got no words," Kodali said.
Tuesday, Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) Mayor Amanda McDougall and area councillor Glenn Paruch visited the students at the hotel to find out how they might need help.
"My heart is still in tatters. I can't imagine the stress and the emotions that each of them are going through," McDougall said.
"Sometimes just navigating how to find the resources can be quite difficult, so that's our goal is to just try to connect them with everything that's out there to support them."
A neighbour who lives a few houses down the street from where the fire happened wants to help too.
"They walk by daily, they see me, they usually stop and chat," said Jacqueline Mercer.
"Hopefully I've found accommodations for my friend, and I'm still reaching out to people. If you know any seniors who don't like living alone, if they have a room that they can rent."
CBRM fire said when they arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire at the building's rear.
They knocked the fire down and searched inside, where the man was found dead.
"The call came in a little vague, with garbage on fire," said Deputy Fire Chief Chris March. "I'm not aware of any cause. I know that the Cape Breton Regional Police Service and the Nova Scotia office of the fire marshal are actively involved in a very thorough investigation and I'm sure those results will be made public."
Back at the hotel, the students say their stay has been extended until Boxing Day but they'll eventually have to leave.
The Cape Breton University Students' Union has provided them with clothes, but they say they'll need their lives somewhat back in order by the time winter semester starts.
"We don't even have proper clothing because everything is stuck in the house including our travel documents," Kodali said.
For now, they mourn their friend's death.
"He even had a plan to fly out of Sydney to Toronto to meet his brother," Kodali said. “He wanted to spend quality time on the holidays."
The man who died hasn't been identified, at the request of family.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
Toronto
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
Vaughan councillor tried to solve gunman's complaints a month before shooting
About a month before five people were killed during a shooting spree in a condo north of Toronto, a city councillor met the presumed gunman in his suite looking to help solve his complaints, but didn’t see any evidence of the problems Francesco Villi fixated on, the councillor said.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
Extreme cold weather in Calgary: closures and cancellations
Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning.
-
Critical conservation: Group seeks to protect 79 Alberta nature sites
About 80 locations throughout the province are being focused on by a conservation group that is trying to bring more protections for some of the most critical places for nature in Canada.
Montreal
-
Charter of the French Language would likely apply to federal businesses in Quebec
Private companies under federal jurisdiction in Quebec will likely be forced to comply with Quebec's Charter of the French Language, commonly known as Bill 101, whether the Trudeau government likes it or not.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
The Montreal region will be hit with a powerful storm system that will bring 'significant' snowfall, strong winds and some rain just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
Woman helps police recover AirPods allegedly stolen from Que. hotel room using Apple's 'Find My' feature
A Toronto woman says she used geo-tracking software on her smartphone to help Quebec police track down her Apple AirPods after an employee at the hotel she stayed at allegedly stole them during her stay.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
'All hands on deck': AMA wait times skyrocket in Edmonton
Brandon Klassen, with automotive services at AMA, said the cold, snowy weather and poor driving conditions have caused a spike in calls for roadside assistance, with volumes at seven times the normal amount.
-
'We're delivering': Alberta will cover next-generation insulin pumps before new year
The UCP government says Albertans in need of next-generation insulin pumps may be able to get one covered by the province as soon as this Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders
Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
North Bay police provide update on homicide that took place Saturday morning
The North Bay Police Service are still investigating the homicide that took place in the city's downtown early Saturday morning
London
-
London, Ont. likely to see white Christmas with snowstorm on horizon
If you are hoping to wake up to a white Christmas in the Forest city this year the odds are in our favour. A potent winter storm is on the way Thursday night, with snow and arctic cold to follow late Friday.
-
Low water prompts state of emergency on Oneida Nation
A local state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames, as the local council asks residents to conserve water. The First Nation said the community’s water tower, Oneida’s primary water source, is at an all-time low.
-
Wish granted for London boy living with 'butterfly syndrome'
A London boy whose skin is fragile to the slightest touch has received an early Christmas present. Amin Alahmad, 10, was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in St. Vital: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St. Vital on Monday.
-
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
-
New operating room at St. Boniface hospital to decrease some patient stays
The first endovascular hybrid operating room in Manitoba is up and running.
Ottawa
-
Residents push to make Ottawa public school board address anti-Semitism
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meets Tuesday evening, and it is expected to address concerns about rising hate directed at Jewish students and staff, and accusations the board is not doing enough to respond.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
Friends remember Sommer Boudreau as a 'warrior princess'
Friends of the Boudreau family are remembering Sommer Boudreau as a person with a bold personality. Sommer was found dead in a Deep River, Ont. home on Dec. 11.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Here's how Ryan Reynolds is trying to help a B.C food bank continue to provide food, diapers for babies in need
Expectant parents and actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be matching donations to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's Baby Steps program this holiday season, as the organization continues to see unprecedented demand for its services.
-
Here's how much snow fell in different parts of the Lower Mainland
Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday shows just how much snow fell in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with some areas seeing accumulations of 35 centimetres by 10 a.m.
Regina
-
New report highlights Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary folks' experiences in Sask.
A new community report is addressing the lack of data on Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming (2STNBGN) people in Saskatchewan.
-
'Every piece has a story': Regina resident shows off collection of nearly 300 nativity scenes
For Regina resident Garnet Mang, Christmas is the most important time of the year. An appreciation he shows with his massive collection of nativity scenes.
-
RCMP report increase in thefts, break-ins in south-central Sask.
A steady increase in property crimes, including theft and break-and-enters has been reported in south-central Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
Snowstorm snarls traffic, cancels ferries, cuts power to thousands on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remained under winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy snow cancelled buses, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.
-
Good Samaritans brave B.C. snowstorm to help health workers, cyclists get to work
As snow fell heavy across large swaths of southern Vancouver Island Tuesday morning, a hidden army of helpers were quietly working to ensure others could get to work on time.