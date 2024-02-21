N.B. advocates question why those on social assistance, disability or seniors not included in $300 affordability measure
The New Brunswick government has released more details on what it will require to access a $300 affordability measure Premier Blaine Higgs announced last month.
Higgs made the announcement during the annual State of the Province speech on Jan. 25, saying the measure was targeting “low-income, working New Brunswickers.”
On Tuesday, the province outlined who qualifies, specifying it’s only for families with a net income of $70,000 or less, and “had family working income of $3,000 or more for that taxation year.”
That doesn’t sit well with some poverty and disability advocates, who say that means those on social assistance or disability, as well as most seniors won’t qualify.
“Because I get long-term disability, it's not considered a salary, so I would not qualify for that,” said Shelley Petit, chair of the N.B. Coalition of Persons with Disabilities.
Petit says $300 isn’t a lot of money to many people, but to a person on social assistance, disability or a senior, it could mean paying a power bill, or not having to worry about groceries for a month.
“So the most vulnerable in the province are not getting this money, and it's just an election ploy to buy votes, and I'm telling the Premier the people of New Brunswick are smarter than that,” she said.
In a statement, a government spokesperson said low-income seniors and those on social assistance have already received supplements to address affordability.
The low-income seniors’ benefit will also increase from $400 to $600 in April.
The N.B. Liberal opposition questions why not include the most vulnerable populations right now – and are also asking why the application process is so cumbersome.
“There are tools to deliver help directly. Partner with CRA (Canadian Revenue Agency) and put money into people's hands like other provinces have done. We've seen it across the country, provinces have delivered more help than New Brunswick is offering, to more people because they know that someone who finds themselves in poverty or in homelessness is a complicated challenge for the government to address, and they could help, right now,” said Liberal leader Susan Holt.
People have until June 30 to apply, and they can do so online, by mail or at a Service New Brunswick location, beginning Feb. 27.
The province has budgeted $75 million for the measure, stating it should help around 250,000 families.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada summons Russian ambassador in protest of Alexei Navalny's death
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
Trend Line Poilievre's support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
BREAKING Canadian Soccer Players' Association files $40M lawsuit against Canada Soccer board members: TSN
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
ArriveCan technical issues violated Charter rights, alleges new class-action application
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Former Ont. nuclear plant worker charged in leak of 'safeguarded' information
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer docked week's pay over 'range' of inappropriate remarks
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
-
Toronto Blue Jays share new video of revamped Rogers Centre
“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.” That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.
Calgary
-
Dog owner pleads guilty to two bylaw charges in mauling death of Calgary woman, agrees to euthanize pet
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 has agreed to have one of his pets euthanized and pleaded guilty to two out of 12 bylaw charges Wednesday.
-
Driver killed in crash with CTrain on Memorial Drive: Police
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Calgary man charged in Southland Leisure Centre indecent exposure incidents
Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.
Montreal
-
MUHC closes 6 beds in cancer ward due to staffing shortages
Six beds at the cancer ward at the MUHC Glen site have been closed due to staff shortages, CTV News has learned.
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Can Quebec lure more nurses back into the public system after going private?
Quebec is trying to bring nurses who went into private health care back into the public system. The province reached an agreement with the CSN union to allow nurses to maintain some seniority but many say that does little to deal with why they left in the first place.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give state-of-the-province TV address
Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government's plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Bouchard on scoring pace unseen for an Oilers defenceman since the 1980s
Evan Bouchard is on a roll that the Edmonton Oilers haven't seen since the 1980s. The 24-year-old defenceman is on pace to score a point a game this National Hockey League season, a level a defenceman playing for the Oilers hasn't reached since Paul Coffey recorded 67 points in 59 games played in the 1986-87 season.
Northern Ontario
-
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
-
Sudbury city councillor Gerry Montpellier has died, city announces
Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier has died, Greater Sudbury announced in a news release Wednesday evening.
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
London
-
London, Ont. man sentenced for his part in shooting death
A London courtroom heard that Levi Brown was hanging out with three others in a south end apartment building off Baseline Road West when he was shot to death in March of last year.
-
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
-
'It could even be dangerous': Notorious Hamilton Road and Gore Road intersection could soon get 'roundabout' treatment
Commuters traveling through an east London, Ont. neighbourhood could soon find themselves going in circles.
Winnipeg
-
Province now investigating Winnipeg pipe leak, thousands told to cut water use
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
-
Investigation underway after person found dead in Glenwood home fire
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
Manitoba second youngest province, Millennials making up largest portion of population: new data
Millennials are now the largest generation by population in Manitoba and the province as a whole is the second-youngest in Canada, according to new data.
Ottawa
-
Canadian government announces first step in action plan for Black public servants
The federal government announced support on Wednesday for Black public servants, but it comes amid a proposed class-action lawsuit suing the government for discrimination.
-
Ottawa Bylaw says police warned officers not to ticket 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators due to 'risk of escalation'
The City of Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services says there is no double standard when it comes to how Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets to protesters after some took issue with tickets not being given to Freedom Convoy protesters.
-
Opening date for Trillium Line still uncertain with final tests underway
OC Transpo officials are still not committing to an opening date for the Stage 2 Trillium Line, but are hinting that "very good news" might be on the way next week.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
-
Sask. seniors feeling pinch of inflation
With increasing cost of living, seniors are finding they have to stretch their finances more than expected.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Emergency crews called to 'crane incident' at Oakridge Park development in Vancouver
Police have closed a four-block stretch of Cambie Street Wednesday afternoon due to what they are describing as an "industrial accident" at the Oakridge Park development.
-
Father of Kelowna crane collapse victim calls for better safety standards
Mounted to the wall of Chris Vilness’ office is the harness that was strapped to his son Cailen Vilness’ back during the final moments of his life, a harsh reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on July 12, 2021.
-
B.C. scrapping Land Act amendments plagued by 'misinformation,' minister says
The B.C. government has backtracked on proposed Land Act amendments intended to facilitate joint decision-making agreements with First Nations, including on major resources projects.
Regina
-
Sask. judge says White City teen enacted 'pornographic' fantasy in sexual assault
A White City, Sask. teen recently convicted of sexual assault and assault by choking was enacting a pornographic fantasy, according to the judge presiding over the case.
-
Sask. government says it is now recognized as province's singular natural gas distributor
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. budget deficit to rise without cuts to people or services, finance minister says
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the province should prepare for a fiscal deficit in the upcoming budget — but there won't be cuts that result in a "deficit of services".
-
B.C. man wanted after missing court appearance on organized crime charges
British Columbia's anti-gang police agency is searching for a Vancouver Island man after he failed to appear in court on charges related to organized crime as part of a suspected drug trafficking ring.
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.