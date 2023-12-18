N.B. cab driver who sexually assaulted woman sentenced to three years in prison

A cab driver in New Brunswick was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Riverview.

Rohan Singh, who is 27 years old, was charged with sexual assault in a Moncton court on March 3, 2022. The court found him guilty on Oct. 12, 2023, and on Dec. 15, he was sentenced, according to police.

RCMP received a report on May 27, 2021, that a woman, while on her way home from downtown, had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver.

In the news release, the RCMP says it takes reports of sexual assault “seriously, and investigates each report thoroughly.”

"We want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened," says Sgt. Sylvette Hebert of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

"If you are a victim of sexual assault, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

