N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
While rain came down in sheets and wind roared in gusts late afternoon Saturday in St. Stephen, N.B., the couple said "I do" in front of about 130 friends and family at the Garcelon Civic Centre.
Attendees laughed, cried and sighed as the couple exchanged vows under an arch decked in blooms of green, white and brown. Those vows included a promise from the groom to keep a "never-ending supply of wonton soup stocked for the rest of our lives" and a pledge from the bride to let her husband "win a game of crib every once in a while."
After successfully adjusting their original wedding plans and tying the knot in the midst of a raging storm, the Roys said they now feel confident they can handle anything married life throws at them.
"The only thing is at the end of the day I get to marry Dave, so doesn't matter where I am," Sarah Roy said in an interview. "The people who were going to be there are here with me. We all get to enjoy it no matter where we are. At the end of the day, I'm going to be Mrs. Roy."
Planning complications arose long before post-tropical storm Lee even formed, with Sarah Roy being forced to abandon her dream venue as it was due to be sold.
Plan B, in place until four days before the wedding, would have seen the couple exchange their vows at St. Stephen Wharf.
Lee scuttled that option even before roaring through Atlantic Canada on Saturday, toppling trees, drenching large areas with rain and leaving tens of thousands of people without power in New Brunswick alone. Instead, the civic centre originally intended to host only the reception became the venue for all the festivities.
Dave Roy said Lee's arrival made the wedding planning a bit more stressful, but things were working out.
"We made it this far with everyone here and everything's gone to plan so far and hopefully it continues on that way," he said. "It's working out good so far."
Sarah Roy, 26, said she "always had a crush" on her now husband since he served as her wrestling coach years ago.
But after losing touch for a couple of years, the pair reconnected at a bar in St. Andrews, N.B., in 2017.
"I knew as soon as I met him that I was going to marry him," she said.
"I ran home to my parents and I said, 'I'm going to marry this man. I don't care what it takes, I'm going to be doing this. I'm never going to give up on him."'
She didn't, in spite of what the couple called some "crazy times."
They got engaged in November 2021 but put marriage on hold until Sarah Roy settled in her career as a neurosurgery nurse and they welcomed their daughter, Wren.
Delaying the ceremony helped Sarah Roy achieve most elements of the storybook wedding she'd dreamed of since childhood.
She adhered to long-standing traditions, donning her late grandmother's engagement ring as "something old" to accompany her sparkly new bridal gown. A bouquet from a friend became "something borrowed," while she painted her toenails to incorporate "something blue."
The couple also honoured Dave Roy's grandmother, who loved spending time in the province's blueberry fields before her recent death, by giving guests jars of blueberry jam.
The couple said despite the venue changes and storm-related complications, they wouldn't change a thing about their wedding day.
"I think that God or a higher power has made all this happen so that it can be more special and intimate," Sarah Roy said. "Who gets to say that they got married in a hurricane?"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.
Click here for a photo gallery of the impact of post-tropical storm Lee in the Maritime provinces.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Bees 'mummified' over 3,000 years ago discovered in southwest Portugal
Bees that existed during the time of the pharaohs that were found 'mummified' inside cocoons in Portugal could hold some clues to combatting climate change, researchers say.
Alabama high school band director shot with stun gun after refusing to end performance
An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing.
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
Toronto
-
Four people in hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto
Four people are receiving medical care at four separate Toronto hospitals following an early morning stabbing and assault in the city's Entertainment District.
-
Cyclist arrested after collision in downtown Toronto left police officer injured
A cyclist has been arrested after a collision in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon that sent a police officer to the hospital.
-
Impaired driver slams into crash site on Mississauga highway, 4 hospitalized: OPP
Four people are in hospital after an impaired driver crashed into the site of a collision on a Mississauga highway, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Calgary
-
Man in his 90s in life-threatening condition after being dragged down driveway by vehicle
A man is in life-threatening condition after an incident involving a vehicle Saturday.
-
3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary
An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday damaged three homes, one of them extensively.
-
Time is finally right for Calgarian Lindsay Ell as she wins first CCMA award
Former Calgary guitar star Lindsey Ell isn't an artist who doesn't win awards anymore.
Montreal
-
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism in its new cultural safety bill: official opposition
Quebec's official opposition wants the province to adopt Joyce's Principle in its bill on improving "cultural safety" in the health and social services network. The principle, created following the death of Joyce Echaquan in 2020, would require Quebec to recognize the existence of systemic racism within its borders.
-
Woman fatally struck by passenger train in Drummondville, Que.
A 75-year-old Quebec woman was fatally struck by a passenger train Sunday morning in Saint-Cyrille de Wendover, in the Drummondville area.
-
Quebec woman who had same cancer as Terry Fox runs for a cure
Taking part in her local Terry Fox Run this year, 20-year-old Cassandra Harding shared her story with CTV National News about being diagnosed with the same cancer as the Canadian icon.
Edmonton
-
RCMP resolve firearm complaint at Wetaskiwin residence
Westaskiwin RCMP have resolved an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Mountain Ash Drive and 52 Street in Wetaskiwin.
-
'Like Disney World for geeks': Cosplayers enjoy the crowds at Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo
Cosplayers, dressed up as their favorite characters, sometimes take years to perfect their outfits. And while the origins of their costumes might not be apparent, their efforts were not lost on the crowds.
-
Hay River 'excited' to welcome residents back after 3 weeks
Hay River residents are finally getting to head home.
Northern Ontario
-
Another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont., one passenger killed, driver charged
A 39-year-old from southern Ontario has died in the northeastern following an ATV crash involving an impaired driver on Saturday, police say.
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
-
Sault police say goodbye to a fallen officer: 'Orrette will be missed'
Sunday marked a final tour and a final goodbye for a Sault Ste. Marie police officer who is now on his way home.
London
-
Arrests made in morning kidnapping in Sarnia
Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Sarnia Police Service received a report from a concerned citizen saying someone had been assaulted by two people and forced into a vehicle.
-
Memorial held for two teen victims of fatal car crash
A memorial was held Saturday for two southwestern Ontario teens who were killed in a Norwich Township collision in early August.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for London, Ont. region
A rainfall warning has been issued across much of southwestern Ontario, including southern Perth County, Oxford County, Sarnia-Lambton, and London-Middlesex.
Winnipeg
-
'Terry's legacy continues to inspire': Hundreds participate in 43rd Terry Fox Run in Winnipeg
Hundreds of runners and walkers in Assiniboine Park kicked off the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, with Terry Fox's own brother leading the pack.
-
'Our government needs healing circles': Manitoba Greens kick off campaign
The Green Party of Manitoba launched its provincial election campaign this weekend, outlining a platform with a focus on the saving the environment, improving health care, reforming democracy, and helping Manitoba's politicians work together.
-
Victims recovering after stabbing in St. Boniface
Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in St. Boniface Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating homicide
Police in Cornwall, Ont. say they are investigating a homicide in the city's west end.
-
No arrests after one person shot overnight in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they are still searching for a suspect after one person was shot overnight in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood.
-
One person rescued from flipped car overnight in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle that rolled off an off-ramp on Highway 174 overnight.
Saskatoon
-
Crash on Sask. highway lodged vehicle 'over 100 feet into the bush'
A highway crash northeast of Prince Albert on Saturday night sent a vehicle flying over 100 feet into the woods, local firefighters say.
-
Electric alternatives on full display at Saskatoon EV show
The organizers behind Sask-EV are buzzing with excitement as they witness the progress made by the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
-
'Of course we're disappointed': Saskatoon Public Library CEO speaks on project delay
The plot of land for the future home of Saskatoon’s new library sits empty, as the project has been delayed until at least 2027.
Vancouver
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby, vehicle on fire found nearby: RCMP
A man was shot dead in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, according to police.
-
After dealing with cancer, raging wildfire and death, B.C. couple's wedding carries on with help from regional district
A B.C. couple nearly called off their wedding due to the devastating wildfire in the Shuswap region, but the two never gave up hope on celebrating their love, despite the tragedy surrounding them.
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
Regina
-
'We came together to take care of our own': Kamsack residents force 'QAnon Queen' out of town
Residents in the Kamsack area worked together to drive out supporters of a fringe QAnon group after a convoy associated with the self proclaimed "Queen of Canada" arrived on the town's main street.
-
Electric alternatives on full display at Saskatoon EV show
The organizers behind Sask-EV are buzzing with excitement as they witness the progress made by the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
-
Early morning death in Regina deemed a homicide: Police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a homicide after a man died in the early hours of Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy
Three minor earthquakes rattled a seismically active area off British Columbia's coast on Sunday without causing any damages or triggering tsunami activity.
-
Sooke writer composes impromptu poems for strangers on typewriter
Laurann Brown was walking down the street with a her friend, in a deep discussion about the direction her life was going, when she noticed a sign attached to a suitcase saying, "Pick a topic. Get a poem."
-
Wildfire prompts evacuation order, state of emergency on Sunshine Coast
An evacuation order has been issued for seven properties on the Sunshine Coast and a state of local emergency has been declared due to an out of control wildfire.