N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature

Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight.

The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by 4.3 cents per litre. The maximum price is now 227.3 cents per litre.

Gas prices continue to be a hot topic in the New Brunswick legislature, where the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are debating back and forth about what should be done.

“New Brunswick today woke up trying to fill their vehicles to go to work and they can’t afford it,” said Liberal leader Roger Melanson during Question Period Thursday morning.

“They can’t afford it, premier … if these New Brunswickers don’t get help, they won’t be around for long-term solutions … Reduce the provincial gasoline tax right now!”

Melanson has been advocating for a reduction of 10.87 cents per litre -- a portion of the provincial gas tax -- for four months.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday that’s “very difficult to do” while still maintaining programs and services.

He said his government is gathering first-quarter results to see how much the province is making on the increased fuel prices.

But Higgs says it’s also caused over $100 million in expenses. He says his government is asking questions about what’s causing the volatility.

“The EUB have an interrupter clause and that is used in times in terms of raising prices and I don’t understand why it can’t be used to reduce prices. So I don’t know whether it’s possible or not,” said Higgs.

“It’s another thought that I just think the EUB (Energy and Utilities Board) has to work both ways. And we are asking those questions of the EUB right now. Can you analyze? What’s driving the price up? Where are the differentials? Why are we so different from the U.S. to the extent that we are, one border community to the other? Where is this being driven from?”

On Thursday, Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland said his department has been instructed to send a request to the EUB to get some answers to those questions.