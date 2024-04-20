N.B. government announces $1.5M funding to repair N.B. Botanical Garden’s welcome building roof

The New Brunswick government has approved up to $1.5 million in funding to repair the roof of the New Brunswick Botanical Garden’s welcome and administrative building in Edmundston.

The garden is a popular stop for nature lovers, being home to over 1,500 plant species, and offering educational programs for people stopping in.

In 2023 alone, the province says around 51,000 people visited the garden, which is the largest garden east of Montreal.

“Since 1993, the New Brunswick Botanical Garden has provided a unique experience to local residents and visitors alike,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace.

“It is important to ensure the longevity and the safety of visitors for upcoming seasons.”

The garden is operated and managed through the not-for-profit New Brunswick Botanical Garden Society.

Edmundston Mayor, Eric Marquis, said the funding is coming at “just the right time,” and will help to continue bringing visitors to the garden.

“We salute the provincial government for this important investment, which will undoubtedly allow the New Brunswick Botanical Garden to flourish even more and continue to welcome its thousands of visitors,” said Marquis in the announcement.

