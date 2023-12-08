N.B. government gives AIM deadline to defend itself against damning Saint John fire report

The New Brunswick government says American Iron and Metal has until Dec. 22 to offer an official response to this week’s release of a task force review into September’s massive scrapyard fire.

AIM’s response will factor into decisions about the company’s operating licence in Port Saint John, according to Public Safety Minister Kris Austin.

Austin said no decision would be made until AIM’s response was reviewed.

American Iron and Metal didn’t immediately return a request for comment about the deadline.

A written statement earlier this week from AIM said the company was co-operating fully with regulators.

The task force review found AIM’s Port Saint John location was “entirely inappropriate” with a “significant risk” of more explosions and fires within the current site.

More to come…

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.