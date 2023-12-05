Report on metal recycling facility fire in Saint John released

A final report from the task force examining a massive fire at the American Iron and Metal (AIM) scrapyard in Saint John, N.B., was released Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the metal recycling facility on Sept. 14, coating Saint John in heavy smoke.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Ted Flemming presented the findings, repeating that the task force was meant to find answers for the people of Saint John and included independent fire and engineering experts.

They put together a “substantial” report with 12 findings. Flemming said it was the most “concentrated and intense” report he’s been a part of in his time in government.

Some of the findings included that AIM had an insufficient environment impact assessment application which did not address possible risks. Flemming said the fire was sparked by rechargeable lithium ion batteries and the scrap metal piles exceeded the size recommended by both the environmental impact assessment and the national fire code by two to two-and-a-half times.

He said without the help of the Atlantic Osprey, a ship owned by J.D. Irving which happened to be in Saint John at the time, the fire could have burned for over a week.

It took 22-million gallons of water to fight the fire, of which 19 million was sea water taken from the harbour, and 17 million gallons of that was moved by the Osprey.

There was a “significant” impact on the environment, with contaminants being released in the air and water. One of the findings state more testing is required to calculate the full scope of environmental and human health impacts.

Flemming said the AIM operations are an environmental, health and safety risk to the citizens of Saint John.

“It is important to note that these are findings and that they are not recommendations,” he said.

“Currently, AIMS approval to operate remains suspended. That decision rests with operators… this is a fact-finding task force.”

The final step of the task force is to deliver the report to the Port of Saint John and the government.

Flemming said it is those decision-makers who decide next steps. The report will also be handed to Transport Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the City of Saint John.

